Bakingo Collaborated with Naz Foundation to Celebrate Pride Month

New Delhi [India], June 25: Bakingo, the popular online bakery teamed up with the Naz Foundation to host a cake decorating workshop to celebrate Pride Month. This collaboration brought together a diverse group of participants at the Naz Foundation's community center, where creativity and inclusivity took center stage.

The event kicked off with participants receiving DIY cake kits containing pre-baked cakes, an assortment of icing colors, sprinkles, and decorative items. This setup allowed attendees, including individuals from the community, to express themselves through artistic cake designs that embodied the spirit of Pride Month. It was a colorful display of creativity and unity as each participant crafted their own unique masterpiece.

Suman Patra, Chief Marketing Officer at Bakingo, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with the Naz Foundation for this event has been truly rewarding. At Bakingo, we believe in spreading joy and celebrating diversity, and this workshop perfectly embodies those values."

The atmosphere at the Naz Foundation's community center buzzed with energy and enthusiasm throughout the event. Laughter and camaraderie filled the air as participants bonded over their shared experiences and celebrated their individuality through the medium of cake decoration. Each cake served as a canvas for personal expression, reflecting the vibrant and inclusive spirit of the occasion.

As the workshop concluded, the decorated cakes became symbols of unity and acceptance, symbolically shared among attendees as a gesture of solidarity and celebration. The event left a lasting impression on everyone involved, reinforcing messages of love, tolerance, and community support.

The collaboration between Bakingo and the Naz Foundation underscored their joint commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity. By providing a platform for artistic expression within the LGBTQIA+ community, the event not only celebrated Pride Month but also highlighted the importance of acceptance and respect for all individuals.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their creativity in a supportive and welcoming environment. "This workshop has been empowering," remarked one participant. "It's amazing to see organizations like Bakingo and the Naz Foundation come together to celebrate our community."

The workshop's success was also a testament to the power of collaboration in fostering positive social change. By leveraging their respective strengths and resources, Bakingo and the Naz Foundation created an event that resonated deeply with attendees and the broader community. It served as a reminder of the importance of allyship and solidarity in advancing LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility.

Founded in 2016, Bakingo has established itself as a trusted name in the bakery industry, renowned for its exquisite Gourmet Collection of cakes and desserts. Available through its website and major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato, Bakingo delights over 3 million customers across 15+ cities in India with its delectable offerings and reliable doorstep delivery service.

