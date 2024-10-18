Balancing Business and Beauty Namrata Tiwari’s Triumph as Maven Ms. Plus Size India International 2024

New Delhi [India], October 18: Namrata's journey as the Maven Ms. Plus Size India International 2024 symbolises a powerful shift towards inclusivity and self-love. Her victory is more than just a title; it represents her commitment to promoting body positivity and breaking away from conventional beauty norms. By embracing her individuality and advocating for self-acceptance, she's inspiring women of all sizes and challenging stereotypes within the fashion industry.

Her story resonates with countless people who may have once felt marginalised or restricted by societal standards. Through her visibility and platform, Namrata champions the idea that beauty and confidence come in all forms and that every woman deserves to feel empowered, no matter her size or background. Her message is clear: pursuing one's dreams and embracing self-worth is a journey that transcends physical appearance, and it's one that she continues to inspire others to take.

Namrata Tiwari's journey is a perfect example of ambition and purpose. As a dynamic entrepreneur and architect from Greater Noida, she has skilfully balanced her professional achievements with her personal mission to challenge norms. Her recent win as Maven Ms. Plus Size India International 2024 highlights not only her success but also her dedication to breaking stereotypes in both business and fashion. Deeply connected to her cultural roots, Namrata’s achievements go beyond the title, as she strives to inspire and uplift others. She views this opportunity as a chance to elevate her dreams, and she's ready to soar to new heights of glory with this prestigious win.

I am deeply honoured and immensely grateful to have been chosen as the winner of the prestigious Maven Ms. Plus Size India International 2024 title. This recognition means the world to me, not only as a personal achievement but as a symbol of everything this incredible platform stands for—celebrating confidence, individuality, and beauty in all forms. It is an experience that I will cherish forever, marking a milestone in my life that goes far beyond just the title.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the esteemed jury members for believing in me and recognizing my potential. Your support and encouragement throughout this journey have meant so much to me, and the faith you've shown in my abilities has filled me with renewed confidence. You have inspired me to keep pushing forward, to keep striving for excellence in all that I do, and to use this platform to continue advocating for body positivity and inclusivity.

To Mr. Hardeep Arora Sir, the visionary founder and mentor behind Maven Ms. Plus Size India International, I cannot thank you enough for creating such an empowering platform. You have given me, and so many others, the opportunity to shine and showcase our true selves. Your commitment to celebrating beauty, confidence, and individuality is truly inspiring, and your belief in me has made a significant difference in my life. I am beyond grateful for your guidance and the incredible opportunity you've given me to grow, both as an individual and as a representative of this amazing community.

To my wonderful mentors and Jury members, Mrs. Aman Grewal, Mrs. Simrat Kathuria and Ms. Delnaz Irani, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your wisdom, encouragement, and unwavering support. Each of you has played a crucial role in shaping my journey, and your belief in my abilities has given me the strength to embrace every challenge with confidence. Special thanks to my inspiration, the late Dr. Rita Gangwani Ma'am. Her legacy of empowering others continues to motivate me, and I feel incredibly privileged to have drawn from her wisdom.

To the entire Maven team, I owe a deep sense of gratitude. Your encouragement, guidance, and support have been invaluable throughout this journey. You have created a space that goes beyond a competition—it is a community where every woman is empowered to embrace her uniqueness and pursue her dreams with confidence.

Winning this title has truly been a life-changing experience for me. It has not only opened doors for new opportunities but has also given me the platform to inspire other women to break free from societal norms and embrace their individuality with pride. I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of this beautiful and empowering community, and I look forward to the journey ahead as Maven Ms. Plus Size India International 2024.

Thank you for making my dream a reality and for allowing me the opportunity to touch lives and make a positive difference. I am excited to see what the future holds and to continue striving for excellence, using this platform to uplift and inspire others!

Beauty Beyond Boundaries: The Inspirational Maven Ms. Plus Size India International 2024 Event

The Maven Ms. Plus Size India International is far more than a traditional beauty pageant; it is a powerful movement that redefines and challenges society's conventional beauty standards. By creating a platform for plus-size women to express themselves and showcase their unique strengths, the event actively shatters outdated perceptions of beauty. It offers participants an opportunity to embrace their individuality and sends a message that beauty knows no size or shape. Through this empowering platform, women are celebrated not just for their appearance, but for their confidence, strength, and authenticity.

A heartfelt thanks to Mr. Hardeep Arora, the visionary founder of Maven Ms. Plus Size India International, for creating this transformative platform. Your dedication to promoting inclusivity and empowering women has made a lasting impact, inspiring countless individuals to embrace themselves and confidently pursue their dreams.

Maven Ms. Plus Size India is committed to reshaping societal perceptions by championing the beauty, talent, and inherent value of plus-size women. Founded with the resolute mission to redefine beauty standards, the organization believes deeply in the empowerment of all women, regardless of body size. In 2017, Maven Ms. Plus Size India proudly launched its inaugural beauty pageant, dedicated to celebrating the inner strength and charisma of plus-size women across India. Since then, the platform has become a beacon of encouragement, offering unwavering support and appreciation for plus-size individuals. Its core mission remains the empowerment of women by embracing diversity, individuality, and the idea that true beauty transcends size.

A Visionary Entrepreneur

Namrata's professional journey is rooted in her role as the founder and Managing Director of Techinterio Pvt. Ltd., a leading architectural firm based in Noida. Her company offers cutting-edge design solutions, blending technology and aesthetics to create spaces that inspire and innovate. As an architect, Namrata's eye for detail and passion for creating a beautiful environment has set her apart in the industry. Her defence background has instilled in her a sense of discipline and resilience, both of which have contributed to her success in business. She follows the Moto “Touch The Sky With Glory”

Her firm, Techinterio Pvt. Ltd., is known for transforming visions into reality. Namrata has always believed that architecture is more than just constructing spaces, it's about creating environments that reflect personality, purpose and innovation.

Balancing Business and Fashion

Namrata's future is filled with ambitious plans. While she continues to lead Techinterio Pvt. Ltd. to new heights, she is also eager to expand her presence in the modeling world. Her dual roles as an entrepreneur and a model exemplify her versatility and her desire to break boundaries in both industries. As she grows her business, Namrata plans to take on more modeling projects that align with her values of empowerment, confidence, and self-expression.

A Strong Support System

Behind Namrata's remarkable achievements is the unwavering support of her family and friends. Her parents Rtd. Airforce Officer Mr. Nagendra Kumar Tiwari, Mrs Ranju Bala Tiwari, brother Major Nimesh Kumar Tiwari, sister-in-law Mrs Tanu Priya, and friends Nisha Rawat and many more, along with her entire Techinterio team, have stood by her side, cheering her on every step of the way. Their belief in her abilities has fuelled her drive to succeed and push her boundaries in both her business and modelling endeavours.

Looking Ahead: A Future Full of Promise

As Namrata continues to build on her success, her goals are clear. She aims to grow her business even further, expanding Techinterio's footprint in the architectural world. Simultaneously, she plans to work more on her modelling career, using her platform to promote body positivity and challenge the conventional norms of beauty. Her journey, marked by both personal and professional triumphs, is an inspiration to anyone looking to pursue their dreams with passion and purpose.

Namrata Tiwari's story is one of determination, resilience, and the power of embracing one's individuality. Whether in the world of architecture or on the runway, she continues to make an impact, proving that success knows no boundaries.

