Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Announces FY25 Turnaround and Path to Accelerated Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has announced a robust turnaround for Fiscal Year 2025, signaling a return to sustained growth and profitability that lays a strong foundation for an accelerated expansion cycle in FY26–27. The company reported a 21% year-over-year revenue uptick to ₹292.6 crore, driven by strong traction in African and Latin American markets, with notable momentum in Angola, Guatemala, and Honduras. Profit After Tax (PAT) has returned to ₹25.1 crore from a loss of ₹2.4 crore in the prior year, underpinned by a healthy gross profit of ₹126.9 crore. This performance framework reflects Balaxi's strategic positioning and execution as it moves into a new phase of scale.

In a key strategic milestone, Balaxi's state-of-the-art formulation facility in Jadcherla, Hyderabad, is ready for commercialization in the first half of FY26. The facility enables in-house manufacturing, backward integration, and is expected to meaningfully lift margins from FY26 onward. Beyond operational efficiencies, the facility is designed to support export approvals for regulated and semi-regulated markets, expanding the company's global footprint and reinforcing Balaxi's capabilities as an IP-driven pharmaceutical player with a diversified product mix.

According to the latest quarterly and annual disclosures, the company continued to demonstrate momentum at the top line in Q1FY26, with net sales rising 8% to Rs 70.74 crore versus Q1FY25, while net profit stood at Rs 0.29 crore. In the full-year FY25, Balaxi reported net sales of Rs 293 crore, up 22% from FY24, and net profit of Rs 25 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 2 crore in the prior year—an impressive year-over-year swing that highlights the company's strategic turnaround success and potential for further value creation.

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an IP-driven pharmaceutical company focused on the production, stocking, selling, and supply of both branded and generic medicines. The company maintains a substantial portfolio of 610 pharmaceutical product registrations, spanning tablets, injectables, liquids, and capsules. Balaxi collaborates with WHO-GMP-certified contract manufacturers located in India, China, and Portugal, positioning itself to leverage a diversified supply chain and global distribution reach as it scales its business.

With the new Jadcherla facility on the cusp of commercialization and a refreshed growth trajectory in international markets, Balaxi remains focused on expanding margins, enhancing export capabilities, and delivering sustained value for shareholders as it advances through FY26 and beyond.



Disclaimer:This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

