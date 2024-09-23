BALCO Medical Centre brings world-class cancer care home: Partnering with Ecancer, TATA Memorial Centre, and National Cancer Grid

VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 23: BALCO Medical Centre, under the Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, is concluding the 2nd Edition of the BMC Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave today. Held from 20th to 22nd September, the conclave brought together international and national oncology leaders to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in cancer care. With seven internationally renowned faculty members from London, Canada, New Zealand, Israel, USA, and Spain, along with leading oncologists from top cancer institutes of India, the Conclave provided an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing, brainstorming, and networking.

The Conclave was centered on the theme "Common Sense Oncology (CSO) for outcomes that matter" a growing movement in the global oncology community, advocating for pragmatic and patient-centric approaches to cancer care, particularly in low-middle income countries (LMICs), where resource constraints demand cost-effective yet impactful solutions. In addition, the conclave included a live surgical demonstration with augmented reality along with 10 workshops focusing on enhancing key skills crucial in cancer care.

Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, shared her vision for BALCO Medical Centre "Our aim is to raise the bar for cancer care by focusing on a holistic, patient-centered approach that goes beyond treating the disease. This Conclave reflects our belief in the power of collaboration to achieve better outcomes for patients," she said.

Dr Enrique Soto, Editor in Chief of ecancer and Associate Director for Global Oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center stressed the importance of rethinking oncology from a patient perspective and said, "The focus on commercial interests and the absence of clear communication are complicating treatment decisions for both patients and clinicians. To rebalance our priorities, paradigm shifts are needed in education, communication, policy, research design and investment."

Dr Soto also mentioned "We need to adopt solutions that are both cost-effective and of quality to make a real impact on cancer outcomes in low-middle income countries to ensure that cancer care is accessible irrespective of one's financial capacity."

"It's important that our discussions don't stay confined to academic papers but result in tangible improvements in cancer care across the globe.", said Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BALCO Medical Centre. "This year's Conclave attracted not only physicians, nurses, and clinicians but also researchers, patients, survivors, and patient advocates, making it a multi-dimensional forum for discussions."

Adding to this, Dr Shailesh Shrikhande, Deputy Director of Tata Memorial Centre and a key faculty member at the Conclave, highlighted BMC's unmatched surgical expertise and mentioned, "BMC's facilities are at par with the leading cancer centers in the country. It is the only facility in the region equipped with eight surgical oncologists, five of whom hold MCh qualifications. The center's operating theatres (OT) and infrastructure meet international standards, enabling it to deliver world-class surgical outcomes in this region."

With representation from across regions and sectors, the conclave aided participants with valuable insights and strategies leading to a movement in improving cancer care at their respective institutions. Furthermore, the Conclave also included a dedicated Nursing Conclave for the first time emphasizing the vital role of nurses in cancer care.

This 2nd Edition of the BMC Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave has become a landmark event, bringing over 1000 physicians, nurses, clinicians, researchers, patients, survivors, and patient advocates together, setting the stage for future collaborations and advancements in oncology for an equitable access to cancer care across India.

About the BMC Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave:

The BMC Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave is an annual flagship conclave of the BALCO Medical Centre situated in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The event brings together leading oncologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advancements in cancer diagnosis, treatment, and care. It features expert panels, live surgical demonstrations, and specialized workshops to address emerging trends and challenges in oncology.

About BALCO Medical Centre:

BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), a 170-bed state-of-the-art tertiary care Oncology facility in Naya Raipur, is the first flagship initiative of Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF). VMRF, a non-profit organization, is an initiative of Vedanta Resources and Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. (BALCO) to contribute towards prevention of cancer and its related illnesses. Currently, it is a national leader in India's oncology space including medical, surgical, radiation, haematological, BMT and palliative care. Though the hospital is in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, it is the preferred cancer centre for people from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and even from some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. For more information, visit www.balcomedicalcentre.com

About ecancer - Choosing Wisely:

ecancer is a UK charity that facilitates the global exchange of knowledge about cancer treatment and promotes research. Its mission is to help healthcare professionals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) raise the standards of global cancer care through education. The organization aims to ensure quality cancer care for patients worldwide by removing financial and geographical barriers and providing access to knowledge.

The Choosing Wisely meeting is an annual conclave that gathers leading oncologists from around the world to discuss and deliberate on the ongoing evolution and advancements in the field of oncology. The meeting aims to reshape the approach to cancer care by placing patients at the center of decision-making.

