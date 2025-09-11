BALCO Medical Centre to Host Central India's Largest Cancer Conclave in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

PNN

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], September 11: BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), a leader in cancer care in central India, announces the 3rd edition of the Annual BMC Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave, to be held from 19th to 21st September 2025 at Mayfair Lake Resorts, Naya Raipur. The conclave will also mark the 6th year of the 'Choosing Wisely India' meeting in collaboration with ecancer, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, and the National Cancer Grid.

This year's theme, "Driving Common-Sense Oncology - Multi-disciplinary Management of Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary, and Lung Cancers," highlights the importance of coordinated, team-based care. Over three days, the conference will host more than 20 panel discussions, bringing together over 200 oncologists from across India and 10 international experts from the USA, UK, Switzerland, New Zealand, Singapore, Lebanon and Australia. They will share insights, discuss best practices, and encourage collaboration across oncology disciplines to improve treatment outcomes and patient experiences in India.

Dr. Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director at Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (BALCO Medical Centre) says, "I am immensely grateful to see the growing response and enthusiasm for the conclave year after year. We are very excited to host one of the largest academic gatherings of Central India. Each scientific track is carefully curated to address real challenges in day-to-day care and to engage global and national stalwarts to understand how the same processes and ideas can be replicated in this part of the world to make quality cancer care affordable and accessible for all. The conclave is also a unique platform for young oncologists to learn, exchange ideas, and enhance their skills. Each year, we support 50 students (oncology residents) from across the country with travel grants, ensuring they are part of these discussions. This helps shape the next generation of oncologists to pursue evidence-based and informed clinical decisions that align with outcomes that truly matter to patients."

The conclave will feature first-of-its-kind workshops in the region, including CAR-T cell apheresis, live surgical demonstration of head and neck cancers, mini-ACORD research workshop, communication skills training for end-of-life care and discussing prognosis, and hands-on contouring workshop on SBRT (Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy). In addition to the main scientific program, it will also host a Women for Oncology (W4O India) network meeting and a dedicated cancer prevention workshop aimed at strengthening cancer care delivery at the community level.

Last year, the conclave witnessed an overwhelming response with a footfall of more than 1,000 delegates, including clinicians, students, and healthcare professionals. This year's edition, in collaboration with Anil Agarwal Foundation, American Society of Clinical Oncology, Nag Foundation, Chhattisgarh Hematology Association, and Chhattisgarh Oncology Association, is expected to be even larger, bringing together voices from across the world to plan a more effective path for equitable cancer care in India. Registration is now live, and interested participants can register by visiting the official website of BALCO Medical Centre: www.balcomedicalcentre.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor