BALIC Launches Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Fund: A Smarter ULIP for Growth + Tax Benefits

New Delhi [India], July 8: If you've been looking for a smarter, low-hassle way to invest and save on tax this is the one to watch.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance (BALIC) has just launched the Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Fund, a brand-new ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) built for today's investors. And yes, it's available at Rs. 10 NAV# but only if you invest between July 1 and July 14, 2025.

This isn't your usual ULIP plan. It combines market growth, smart index tracking, and built-in tax benefits all with the ease of digital investing.

Let's walk through what makes this fund special, and how it could fit into your long-term goals.

A new-age ULIP that's built for performance and peace of mind

What sets this fund apart is the index it tracks the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index. That's a mouthful, but here's the easy version:

It picks 50 strong companies from the Nifty 500 using four simple but powerful ideas:

* Momentum - Are the stocks gaining price strength over time?

* Quality - Do these companies have strong financials?

* Value - Are they trading below their real worth?

* Low volatility - Are they less likely to bounce around with market swings?

This mix gives your money a smart, balanced strategy to grow without putting all your eggs in one basket.

Good to know: The index delivered 26.8%^ CAGR over 5 years (as of May 30, 2025).

Tax benefits** built-in because your money should work smarter

Let's face it taxes take a bite out of your earnings. That's why this ULIP gives you some welcome relief:

* Section 80C: Claim deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on your premiums

* Section 10(10D): Maturity benefits may be exempt from tax, subject to conditions specified under the Income Tax Act.

Always check with a tax advisor before claiming rules can change, and eligibility matters.

So, whether you're filing under the old tax regime or planning smart exemptions, this ULIP gives you dual wins market growth + tax savings.

Why this launch window matters don't miss the Rs. 10 NAV

The fund is being offered at a flat Rs. 10 NAV only for a short period from July 1 to July 14, 2025.

This is like getting a fresh start with the fund, before it starts moving up or down with the markets. It means you get more units for the same amount invested.

Want to keep it simple? Take the first step with a monthly premium that works for you..

Here's why this ULIP ticks all the right boxes

BALIC's new NFO offers more than just a fancy name it's designed with modern investors in mind:

* Market-linked returns from a diversified, data-driven index

* Life cover that protects your family while your money grows

* Tax-saving potential with long-term wealth creation

* 100% digital process from application to activation

* Rs. 10 NAV offer a limited-time chance to get in early

Whether you're new to investing or want to diversify beyond mutual funds and FDs, this plan gives you a smart entry point.

Who should consider this plan?

This fund is ideal for:

* First-time investors looking for a low-barrier entry

* Young professionals building wealth with tax savings in mind

* Parents planning for long-term goals like education or a home

* Anyone who wants insurance + investment in one plan

* People who prefer a hands-off, digital-first investing experience

If you like mobile banking and online shopping, you'll love the smooth, paperless journey BALIC offers.

How to get started with this smart ULIP

It only takes a few simple steps:

1. Head to the Bajaj Finserv website (or talk to your advisor)

2. Select a monthly premium based on your financial plan and coverage needs.

3. Submit your KYC and fill out the form 100% online

4. Sit back and watch your plan go live no paperwork, no waiting

Once done, your ULIP starts tracking the Nifty 500 Multifactor Index, and you're on your way to potential long-term gains.

Final thoughts A smarter ULIP for a smarter generation

The BALIC Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Fund is a timely launch. It offers an intelligent way to grow wealth, save tax, and stay protected all in one clean package.

With the Rs. 10 NAV# offer closing on July 14, this might be the easiest decision you make all year.

Thinking about it? Take a small step, start with a premium that fits your budget and build your future one smart choice at a time.

Disclaimer- *T&C Apply - Bajaj Finance Limited ('BFL') is a registered corporate agent of third party insurance products of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, SBI General Insurance Company Limited, ACKO General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, New India Assurance Limited, Chola MS General Insurance Company Limited, Zurich Kotak General Insurance Co. Limited , Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Limited, Care Health Insurance Company Limited, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited , Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited and Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Company Limited under the IRDAI composite registration number CA0101. Please note that, BFL does not underwrite the risk or act as an insurer. Your purchase of an insurance product is purely on a voluntary basis after your exercise of an independent due diligence on the suitability, viability of any insurance product. Any decision to purchase insurance product is solely at your own risk and responsibility and BFL shall not be liable for any loss or damage that any person may suffer, whether directly or indirectly. Please refer insurer's website for Policy Wordings. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions and exclusions please read the product sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. ^As on 30th May 2025. Past 5-year CAGR Returns in Benchmark-Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index. Please note that the fund aims to replicate the performance of benchmark index fund, subject to tracking error. Past returns of a fund are not necessarily indicative of the future performance of the fund. Please consult the financial advisor before investing. **Tax benefits as per prevailing Section 10(10D) and Section 80C (under old tax regime) of the Income Tax Act shall apply. You are requested to consult your tax consultant and obtain independent advice for eligibility before claiming any benefit under the policy. #Not available if policy issued after 14 July 2025. URN No. BFL/Advt./24-25/774

