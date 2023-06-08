Ballantine's Glassware True Music kicks-off series of live gigs and workshops in India; Hosts an evening of Urban Punjabi music in Gurugram

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 8: Kick-starting a series of live gigs and workshops in India, Ballantine's Glassware True Music hosted an exciting evening of Urban Punjabi music at Studio XO Bar in Gurugram recently. The event was buzzing with a line-up of activities that celebrates the power of self-expression and music.

Popular Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep graced the event as the headliner and charmed the audience with his live performance. To add to the magic, emerging artists Kunwarr and Raashi Sood performed their new songs 'Freestyle' and 'Let's Talk', respectively, released by Ballantine's Glassware True Music. Also present at the event, mentor Manj Musik hosted an exclusive masterclass on 'Crafting Timeless Punjabi Sounds' with surprise guest Bobin James, Music Editor, Apple Music India. Manj Musik also performed his hit songs 'Aloo Chaat' and 'Swag Mera Desi', much to the delight of the attendees. To further engage music enthusiasts in attendance, studio partner Big Bang Music hosted an enlightening panel with Apple Music around 'The Hit Factor: Mastering Music Marketing & Monetisation for Artists'. The workshop came to a close with an interactive round of Q&A with the audience.

Ballantine's Glassware True Music is a global platform that goes beyond genre or fame, representing music communities and the people that make them thrive. In India, the platform is recognizing young artists across trending music genres, empowering them to find their voice in the music industry through mentorship and workshops, and giving them a platform to unleash their true potential. It has collaborated with Big Bang Music, a new age music label dedicated to finding superstars in the non-film music space, bridging the gap between pop culture and independent music.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Ballantine's Glassware strongly believes in the power of being true to yourself and following your dreams. Bringing this philosophy alive, we are very excited to present our global music platform, Ballantine's Glassware True Music, to India. With this property, we give emerging artists a stage and the opportunity to champion their self-expression through mentorships, workshops and multi-city live gigs. Our vision is to make the platform a cultural symbol that inspires people to pursue their passion and stay true to themselves."

Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-Founder & CEO, Big Bang Music added, "Big Bang Music is here to enable independent artists to deliver their creative vision, with an aim to make subcultures in music, the future soundscape of India. As part of this collaboration with Ballantine's Glassware True Music, we are reimagining how artists and brands in India can collaborate. The multi-genre, multi-format, collaborative nature of the platform opens endless opportunities for aspiring young talent, allowing them to find their feet in the music industry and build superfans. We look forward to seeing how Ballantine's Glassware True Music makes waves along the way."

Mentor Manj Musik shared, "I love the concept of Ballantine's Glassware True Music. I've always encouraged new artists to create new content, and it's wonderful that I now get to do it as part of a coveted global platform. I've worked with young artists Raashi and Kunwarr, and both of them are very talented. I think the audience will love their music."

Artist Raashi Sood said, "It's been an incredible experience to be a part of Ballantine's Glassware True Music and especially to be mentored by Manj Musik. He is a force to reckon with in the Urban Punjabi music scene and he's helped me express my musicality like never before."

Artist Kunwarr said, "Through Ballantine's Glassware True Music, young artists like I find a platform to hone our skills and put forth our music in its truest form. I can't wait to see where this journey takes us!"

In its first leg in the country, Ballantine's Glassware True Music has collaborated with musicians Tesher, Manj Musik and Ankur Tewari to mentor six emerging artists. Together, they've curated 12 sensational tracks and are hosting live gigs and workshops across 9 cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram. The first track 'Sahaare' by Akshath Acharya is out on all music streaming platforms.

Ballantine's Glassware is set to travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh next. For more information, visit ballantinestruemusic.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor