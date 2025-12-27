Band-It 2025 Regionals Ignite a Nationwide Celebration of Young Talent

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 25:The regional rounds of Band-It 2025, India's largest inter-school performing arts competition, concluded with remarkable energy and overwhelming participation, reaffirming the platform's growing impact on India's student performing arts ecosystem. This year's regionals witnessed an immense display of talent, creativity, discipline, and confidence, as students from across the country took to the stage with passion and purpose.

Conducted across 11 major cities — Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Madurai, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur, Noida, Hyderabad, and Udaipur — the Band-It 2025 regional rounds brought together over 400 schools and more than 5,000 student performers, making this edition one of the largest and most dynamic in the event's history.

From powerful vocal performances and technically sound instrumental showcases to high-energy dance routines and thought-provoking speech & drama acts, every city reflected the depth and diversity of young talent emerging across India. The regional rounds were not just competitions, but vibrant celebrations of creativity, teamwork, and self-expression — reinforcing the importance of performing arts in holistic education.

Band-It: A Platform Built on Legacy, Purpose, and Performance

Band-It is an initiative by Furtados School of Music (FSM) — a name that has been synonymous with music education and musical instruments in India for over 160 years. Founded in 1865, Furtados began as a single heritage music store in Mumbai and has since evolved into a nationwide institution spanning music retail, structured music education, digital learning solutions, and large-scale performance platforms.

What started as a music-focused competition has, over the years, grown into India's largest inter-school performing arts festival, expanding its scope to include Dance and Speech & Drama alongside vocal and instrumental music. This evolution reflects FSM's belief that every child deserves a stage — whether they express themselves through melody, movement, rhythm, or words.

With each edition, Band-It continues to reinforce the idea that performing arts are not merely extracurricular activities, but powerful tools that build confidence, discipline, collaboration, emotional intelligence, and stage presence among young learners.

A Landmark Partnership with Global Schools Group

Band-It 2025 marked a significant milestone with Global Schools Group (GSG) coming on board as the Official Partner. One of the world's leading education networks, GSG operates 60+ schools across 11 countries in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East

In India, GSG has established a strong and growing presence across major cities, operating multiple international school brands, offering globally recognised curricula such as CBSE, ICSE, Cambridge, IB, and other international programmes. This nationwide footprint enabled Band-It 2025 to reach a wider student base and strengthened the platform's regional impact.

In addition to being their Official Partner, GSG, along with their brands like Witty International, Glendale, and Global India International School (GIIS), also served as the Venue Partner for several regional rounds, providing state-of-the-art campuses and auditoriums that elevated the experience for students, parents, and educators. Founded by Mr Atul Temurnikar and led by Mr Rajeev Koul, Deputy COO of Global Schools Group (GSG), GSG champions a holistic education philosophy that seamlessly integrates academics with performing arts, sports, and experiential learning.

Visionary Leadership Driving the Band-It Movement

The growth and sustained relevance of Band-It are driven by the leadership of Dharini Upadhyaya and Tanuja Gomes, Co-CEOs & Co-Founders of Furtados School of Music. Their shared vision of nurturing talent through structured learning, professional exposure, and meaningful performance opportunities has transformed Band-It into a nationally recognised platform.

Under their leadership, FSM has consistently worked towards integrating performing arts into mainstream education, ensuring students experience the discipline, teamwork, and thrill of performing on professionally curated stages. Their approach has helped Band-It evolve beyond a competition into a journey of growth for students, educators, and schools alike.

The Enduring Support of the Furtados Legacy

A strong pillar behind Band-It's continued success is the unwavering support of Furtados, the parent brand that has championed music education in India for generations. Anthony Gomes and Joseph Gomes have played a key role in carrying forward this legacy, ensuring that initiatives like Band-It receive the support and long-term vision required to grow year after year.

Their constant encouragement and belief in the platform have enabled Band-It to scale nationally, touch thousands of young lives, and maintain the highest standards of quality and professionalism across regions — reinforcing Furtados' commitment to nurturing the future of performing arts in India.

Celebrating the Stars of Tomorrow

As Band-It 2025 moves toward its much-anticipated Grand Finale, the regional rounds stand as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary talent and potential within India's student community. The confidence on stage, discipline behind each performance, and joy of expression reaffirm why platforms like Band-It are so vital today.

Band-It continues to celebrate not just competition, but creativity, collaboration, and dreams — empowering students to discover their voice and shine on a national stage. The future of India's performing arts is bright, bold, and incredibly inspiring.

