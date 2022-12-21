Bangalore-based mobile-first digital agency is set to fulfill client's marketing goals in 2023

There are 300K media houses and marketing consultants around the world, who are growing at the rate of 4.8 per cent YoY. Identifying the right media partner with hands-on expertise, industry knowledge, and capabilities to build content, create a strategy, plan distribution, and manage end-to-end execution, measurement and optimization is the key to your business success.

The changing digital landscape

The last 20 years have seen traditional and digital marketing quadruple their importance in any business value chain. Back in the day, it was all about branding and information, today it's also about experience, selling, retention, repeat business and advocacy.

With the onset of digital marketing, brands today spend about USD 137 million in one single marketing campaign because of its global reach, unified experience, influencing power, and capability to build customer relationships and drive business revenue, all this without boundaries.

But the competition isn't far. Digitalization has level-set the playground for many which mean that your customers are paying attention not only to you but to several others. Consider this-

- Google gets 99,000 searches per second, Close to 8.5 billion searches per day. - 90 per cent of the web pages get literally zero traffic from Google. - 78 per cent of online marketer say content creation is their most effective way to reach the appropriate audience. - 67 per cent of web visitors click only on the top 3-5 results displayed.- 90 per cent of marketing emails goes directly into spam and unsubscribe but for every USD 1 spent on email marketing drives a return on investment of USD 44. - Mobile apps are expected to generate over USD 935 billion in revenue by 2023- Apple App Store has 1.96 million apps available for download.

A scalable technology and marketing stack helps you achieve many things at once. Personalization, audience targeting, and retargeting, all drive better opens, clicks and engagements.

Social proofs like customer testimonials, user-created content, case study, and customer reviews influence 70 per cent of purchasing decisions. By observing consumption patterns, it's easier to work on pieces that your audience finds more engaging and valuable.

Many SMBs also look out to bet on tried and tested marketing tactics to drive awareness, influence buyers and build customer advocacy. Analyst and Influencer marketing is one of the fastest ways to reach millions of audiences in a jiffy and create instant brand value, stickiness and consideration. Moreover, consumers trust influencer/analyst-created content.

Coming out of the pandemic, more and more traditional brands are seeing the power of doing business virtually and without losing trust and transparency. While everything happens digitally, one cannot ignore that we live in a highly data-driven world.

Data-driven marketing results in five to eight times return on investment on campaign spend. Being data-first also translates into better planning cycles, execution efficiency and achieving scale easily.

But before you begin conceptualizing and building your marketing strategy, there are two questions that will help you set the stage right,

- What do you aspire to accomplish out of your marketing programs?

- What stops you from accomplishing it?

An experienced partner can enable you decode the above questions.

Cubikey is the fastest-growing mobile-first digital agency with experience in consulting, implementing, managing, and delivering world-class marketing strategy, planning and execution. Cubikey can nudge you in the right direction, help you scale your core business and uncover your next audacious milestone.

Karunakaran Naidu - CMO and Co-founder of Cubikey.

An active Digital Practitioner and SME with 17+ years of work experience in Digital Marketing, Digital Strategy, Digital Media and People Management for B2B and B2C Multi-Channel enterprises. Proven experience working with marketing tools including email, Salesforce Pardot, web analytics, CRM, and digital marketing platforms.

