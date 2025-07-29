Bangalore to Host 16th AgriTech India 2025: South Asia's Premier Agri-Food Technology Confluence

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 29: Bangalore is all set to take center stage as it hosts one of the most prestigious international exhibitions in the agri-food sectorAgriTech India 2025, now in its landmark 16th edition. Organized by Media Today Group, the event will be held from August 1-3, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Unfolding alongside India Foodex, GrainTech India, DairyTech India, BakeryTech India, and FloraTech India, this grand affair will transform BIEC into the largest integrated agri-food business hub in South Asia.

This world-class exhibition will attract over 250 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, offering an unmatched platform for global knowledge exchange, innovation showcase, and cross-border collaborations. It promises high-impact B2B networking, connecting stakeholders ranging from farmers and agri-entrepreneurs to policymakers, international buyers, agri-tech innovators, and government delegations. Special focus will also be placed on agri-startups and MSMEs, enabling them to gain visibility, forge strategic partnerships, and scale their business ideas.

Carrying forward a rich legacy of 15 years, this series of event has evolved into a powerful engine driving sustainable, climate-smart, and technology-enabled agriculture in India. This year's edition will feature an expansive display of technologies including next-gen farm machinery, protected cultivation systems, precision irrigation, fertigation, smart seeds and agrochemicals, as well as innovations in dairy, livestock, and post-harvest processing.

What makes the 2025 edition even more dynamic is its impressive lineup of co-located shows. India Foodex will present a complete landscape of food processing, packaging, cold-chain logistics, and retail solutions. GrainTech India will highlight advanced milling machinery, food safety solutions, and grain storage systems. DairyTech India will showcase dairy innovations, animal health solutions, and feed management systems. BakeryTech India will put the spotlight on baking and confectionery advancements, while FloraTech India will celebrate breakthroughs in floriculture, nursery, and landscaping technologies. Together, these shows offer a holistic and futuristic view of the agri-food value chain.

Further enriching the event are two high-impact summits. On August 2, the Indian Greenhouse Growers Conference (IGGC) will take place under the compelling theme "Cultivating Resilience." It will explore protected farming techniques such as greenhouse cultivation, hydroponics, fertigation, and post-harvest innovations, drawing participation from growers of fruits, vegetables, ornamentals, and medicinal plants across India and South Asia.

On August 1, the Networking Summit on Innovations in Grain & Flour Milling will commemorate the 15th anniversary of GrainTech India, providing a focused forum for milling professionals to discuss trends in processing, packaging, warehousing, and lab technologies that are transforming the grain sector.

This event is a strategic confluence of innovation, policy, and enterprise. It addresses the pressing challenges of agricultural productivity, climate resilience, market access, and technological adoption. Visitors can expect live demonstrations, smart farming showcases, and thematic pavilions tailored to current industry demands.

With over 25,000 trade visitors expected, the event is the place to discover new market opportunities, amplify brand presence, and gain valuable insights into consumer trends, government initiatives, and global collaborations. This is where India's agricultural future takes shapeboldly, sustainably, and inclusively.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor