Bangalore Watch Company™ Introduces a Watch to Honour Humanity's First Interstellar Visitor

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 9: In the spirit of producing world-class watches that tell stories from modern India, Bangalore Watch Company™ celebrates humanity's first confirmed interstellar discovery with a new watch in the Apogee collection. The new watch is called - The Visitor.

"We launched the Apogee collection in 2021 as India's first space-qualified watch. Since then, it has been our way of celebrating stories of space exploration through world-class watchmaking. With this new watch, we carry that vision forward by bringing to life a story that started far beyond our solar system," said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-founder and Creative Director of the brand.

The story of the Visitor goes back to 2017, when astronomers saw an interstellar object passing through our solar system at an extraordinary speed. It had come from another star system, making it the first interstellar object ever observed by humanity. This rare discovery changed the way we think about space, reminding us of the vastness of the universe. It was this discovery that inspired the idea behind the Visitor.

The brand has chosen a Meteorite from outer space to use in the watch, the Muonionalusta meteorite one of the oldest materials on Earth. Meteorites are extremely hard to work with, but after precision and patience, the Meteorites reveal natural crystalline patterns that make every piece unique. The brand has used this rare material in the Apogee collection since 2021, and in the Visitor, a rare black Meteorite has been used for the dial.

"Our customers love the fact that they get to wear a watch that is unlike any other; they're extremely rare and the patterns make them unique," said Mercy Amalraj, Co-founder and Head of Ownership Experience.

The Visitor is housed in a case crafted from Cerasteel™, Bangalore Watch Company's proprietary material that blends high-grade steel with an advanced ceramic coating for strength and refinement. The watch is powered by a highly accurate Swiss Automatic movement, water resistant up to 100M, and designed for everyday wear. The watches are manufactured with the highest standards of Swiss timekeeping with the brand's in-house watchmakers in Bangalore. The Visitor is a fragment of cosmic history, to carry on the wrist.

The Visitor is priced at INR 216,000/-. The watches can be ordered through the brand's website www.bangalorewatchco.in starting today.

Bangalore Watch Company™ produces world-class, luxury wristwatches from India. Each collection, produced in limited numbers, tells stories from modern India. The watches carry themes like Aviation, Space, Cricket, and Nature. Founded in India's watchmaking ground-zero in 2018, the brand has built an enthusiastic following around the world with patrons in over 30 countries.

