Banganga Paper Industries Ltd Welcomes Mr. Venkatesh Prabhu and Mr. Ravindranathan M as New Independent Directors

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Banganga Paper Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly paper products based in Ramshej (Ashewadi), Nasik, has announced the appointment of Mr Venkatesh Prabhu and Mr Ravindranathan M as independent directors. The decision was approved during the company's board meeting on December 16, 2025, as detailed in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The appointments will take effect immediately from December 16, 2025, and span a five-year term, pending ratification by shareholders at the next general meeting.

Mr Venkatesh Prabhu brings more than 40 years of expertise in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sectors for breweries, distilleries, and ethanol plants. As the founder and chairman of VP Global Holdings Pvt Ltd, the seasoned engineer has occupied key leadership roles at prominent firms, including United Breweries Ltd, Shaw Wallace & Company Ltd, the Belawadi Group, and Yuksom Breweries Pvt Ltd.

Mr Ravindranathan M, a veteran brewery consultant with over 50 years in the industry, offers deep insights into brewery operations, production, quality assurance, and international project management. Holding a degree in chemistry, he has held senior positions at major organisations such as the United Breweries Group, the Shaw Wallace Group, the Sona Group in Nigeria, and Champion.

Key Highlights:

* Venkatesh Prabhu and Ravindranathan M join as independent directors of Banganga Paper Industries Ltd.

* Their five-year tenure begins December 16, 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

Strategic Benefits of the Appointments

These appointments strategically bolster Banganga Paper Industries Ltd's board by infusing expertise from process-intensive industries that complement the company's focus on sustainability and efficiency.

Venkatesh Prabhu's EPC background in ethanol and distillery projects will support potential expansion initiatives.

Ravindranathan M's proficiency in quality management and operational revival will drive improvements in production processes, capacity utilisation, and new product innovation.

Overall, their combined experience will strengthen strategic planning, project execution, and risk management, positioning Banganga for accelerated.

