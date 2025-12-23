Banish Dhar Bestowed with Global Leadership Award at GLS 2025 held at The Oxford University

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Banish Dhar, Principal Advisor to the Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was presented with the Global Leadership Award at the Global Leadership Summit (GLS) 2025 held at the University of Oxford. The accolade recognises his sustained contributions to cross-border collaboration, social-impact leadership and strategic governance.

The GLS hosted this year at Oxford university brings together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and entrepreneurs to debate innovation, sustainable development and the future of inclusive global cooperation in an era of rapid digital transformation. Mr Dhar's award reflects both his corporate stewardship and his long-running commitment to societal development.

A seasoned strategic advisor and business leader, Mr Dhar has played a central role in shaping the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's direction across multiple sectors, aligning enterprise growth with national priorities and long-term social value. Colleagues and peers praise his ability to "simplify complexity," combining long-horizon thinking on value creation, risk and intergenerational impact with pragmatic execution.

Beyond corporate strategy, Mr Dhar has been a tireless advocate for development initiatives championing women-led enterprises, tribal and rural upliftment, girl-child education, nutrition programmes and youth skills development. These efforts, the Summit noted, exemplify leadership that pairs commercial acumen with measurable social outcomes.

Speaking as a keynote at GLS 2025, Mr Dharoutlined his view of leadership in a fast-changing world:

"The responsibility of leadership, especially global leadership, is not power. It is a purpose. A divided world cannot solve shared problems. Collaboration is no longer a strategy; it is a survival principle."

Reflecting on infrastructure's wider role, he observed: "Infrastructure is diplomacy in action. A bridge is not just a physical crossing, it is a handshake." He closed with a call that resonated across the Summit:

"Leadership is not the art of being first. Leadership is the art of helping humanity rise."

The award cements Mr Dhar's standing as a figure who bridges commercial leadership and public-spirited stewardship, a model for the kind of future-facing, socially conscious leadership the GLS sought to champion this year.

