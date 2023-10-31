Bank of Baroda Introduces bob LITE Savings Account - a Lifetime Zero Balance Savings Account

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 31: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, has introduced the bob LITE Savings Account - a Lifetime Zero Balance Savings Bank Account, as a part of its "BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang" festive campaign. bob LITE offers customers a hassle-free banking experience without any minimum balance requirement.

Further, to cater to the requirements of different customer segments, the bob LITE account also comes with a lifetime free RuPay Platinum Debit Card on maintaining a nominal Quarterly Average Balance (QAB) in the account and account holders can also avail a lifetime free credit card, subject to eligibility.

The bob LITE Savings Account also comes loaded with offers during the festive season. As a part of its ongoing festive campaign, Bank of Baroda has tied up with leading consumer brands across categories such as Electronics, Consumer Durables, Travel, Food, Fashion, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Grocery and Health, offering a host of attractive offers and discounts on Bank of Baroda Debit and Credit Cards. The festive campaign will run up to 31st December, 2023 and cardholders can indulge in special offers from brands such as Reliance Digital, Croma, MakeMyTrip, Amazon, BookMyShow, Myntra, Swiggy, Zomato, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Singh Negi, Chief General Manager - Retail Liabilities & NRI Business, Bank of Baroda said, "We are pleased to introduce the bob LITE Savings Account, with the twin objective of bringing banking within reach with an account that is light on charges, while also delivering more joy to our customers this festive season. The account can be opened by any resident individual, including minors above the age of 10 years. bob LITE opens the doors to the formal banking ecosystem for a new generation of aspiring Indians and is aimed at fulfilling their hitherto unmet banking needs."

Salient features of the bob LITE Savings Bank Account:

* Lifetime zero balance savings account

* Can be opened by any resident individual, including minors (above 10 years of age and able to read and write)

* Lifetime Free RuPay Platinum Debit Card with a host of attractive features, subject to maintenance of Quarterly Average Balance as follows:

- Rs 3000 for Metro/Urban branches

- Rs 2000 for Semi Urban branches

- Rs 1000 for Rural branches

* Lifetime Free Credit Card, subject to eligibility

* Attractive discounts/ offers on Bank of Baroda Debit & Credit Cards

* 30 free cheque leaves in a financial year

To open a bob LITE Savings account, click on https://bit.ly/bobLITE for digital account opening through Video KYC or visit the nearest Bank of Baroda branch.

For details on the bob LITE Savings account, click here.

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of ~165 million through over 70,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents and through its various digital banking platforms, which provide all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The Bank's vision matches the aspirations of its diverse clientele base and seeks to instil a sense of trust and security in all their dealings with the Bank.

