Bank of England cuts interest rate to 5 percent
By IANS | Published: August 1, 2024 05:39 PM2024-08-01T17:39:46+5:302024-08-01T17:40:06+5:30
London, Aug 1 The Bank of England (BoE) has voted to cut its benchmark interest rate to five ...
London, Aug 1 The Bank of England (BoE) has voted to cut its benchmark interest rate to five per cent, the United Kingdom's (UK) central bank said in a statement on Thursday.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 5-4 to reduce the interest rate by 0.25 per cent points, to 5 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.
Four members preferred to maintain the rate at 5.25 per cent.
This is BoE's first rate cut in four years.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app