Bar Council of India Gives Nod to Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh to Offer LLB and Five Years Integrated Law Courses

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26: The Bar Council of India (BCI) the apex body in India which gives approval to Universities and Institutions has given nod to the newly established Chandigarh University Lucknow campus to offer 120 seats in LL.B and 240 seats in five-year integrated programmes from 2025 session. BCI recently issued approval letter to Chandigarh University Lucknow in this regard.

With this approval, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, recognized as India's first AI-Augmented Multidisciplinary University, has entered into the legal education landscape, reaffirming its commitment to delivering transformative, future-ready legal education rooted in tradition and elevated through technology.

The School of Legal Studies at CU Uttar Pradesh will now offer three comprehensive programmes: BA LL.B (Hons), BBA LL.B (Hons), and the three-year LL.Beach designed to blend foundational legal principles with 21st-century technological skills and global perspectives. The curriculum will cover key areas such as Criminal Laws, Civil Laws, Taxation Laws, Corporate Laws, International Arbitration, Cyber Laws, IT Laws, and E-Commerce Laws. Chandigarh University would also introduce students to the tools of Artificial Intelligence immersion in the field of Legal Studies, where they will learn to use AI tools like Lexis Nexis, Evernote, AI Lawyer, etc.

Dr. Abhishek Kumar Singh has joined as the academic head of the School of Legal Studies at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Abhishek Kumar Singh, Associate Professor and Head of the School of Legal Studies at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, is a seasoned legal academic with over 12 years of experience. Holding an LL.B. (Hons), LL.M., and a Ph.D. in Cyber Crime, his expertise lies at the intersection of law and technology. He has authored and edited three books and published over 20 research papers in reputed journals. Dr. Singh is also actively involved in curriculum design and research mentorship, driving a future-ready legal education rooted in both academic rigor and practical relevance.

On joining, Dr. Abhishek Singh emphasized on the dynamic transformation underway in the legal profession. "Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh will be setting new benchmark in legal education through an industry-aligned, AI-integrated curriculum. Developed with inputs from national and international legal experts, the curriculum emphasizes critical analysis, real-world application, and interdisciplinary learning."

He further added that, "The School of Legal Studies has embedded cutting-edge technologies into its pedagogy. Courses such as "AI and Law" and "AI and Intellectual Property Laws" ensure that students are equipped to understand and navigate complex issues emerging at the intersection of law and technologyranging from data privacy to automation and digital rights."

The integration of AI-powered legal research tools and legal analytics platforms empowers students to conduct efficient, high-precision legal analysis, positioning them competitively for careers in evolving legal sectors.

Dr. Thipendra P Singh said, "The students would be offer multiple specializations in the emerging domains of legal education which includes, International Arbitration, Environmental Laws, Corporate & Business Laws, Cyber Laws, International Business Laws, E-commerce laws."

He further added that, "The legal framework in Indian Judiciary has recently undergone major reforms with the introduction of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Speedy Justice approach in the Indian Justice System has offered new hope to a common man. Chandigarh University will offer comprehensive practical hands-on learning approach for its students in legal studies where students will learn through Moot Courts, Internships with top law firms. In addition, preparation for Judiciary Examinations will be integral part of the academic learning at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh."

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education.

Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

