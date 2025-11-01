BarrierBreak Announces 4th Edition of Inclusive India: Digital First 2025; State of Digital Accessibility in India Report to Be Unveiled

The event in Mumbai brings together leaders from Amazon, Microsoft, HSBC, IAAP, NCPEDP, Accenture, and government bodies.

A report analyzing the state of digital accessibility across 100 top Indian websites spanning e-commerce, news, healthcare, government, and entertainment will be published at the event.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: BarrierBreak, a global frontrunner in digital accessibility solutions, proudly announces the 4th edition of its flagship event, Inclusive India: Digital First 2025. After the success of the first three editions, the event returns to Mumbai this year, scheduled for November 10, 2025, at JW Marriott Sahar. Designed to foster collaboration and drive meaningful progress, Inclusive India: Digital First 2025 aims to bring together industry leaders, technology experts, policymakers, and corporate decision-makers to accelerate digital inclusion and improve accessibility across India's diverse digital ecosystem. New to this year's agenda is a closed-door roundtable with top CXOs from across sectors.

Building on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act and SEBI's accessibility guidelines, the event will underscore the growing responsibility for both private and public sector organizations to make their digital platforms usable for everyone, including persons with disabilities. Digital accessibility ensures that websites, mobile apps, and digital services, etc., are designed so that people with visual, hearing, cognitive, or motor disabilities can access and use them effectively. In line with this, a ‘State of Digital Accessibility in India' report will also be launched, covering the e-commerce, news, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. This marks the next phase in the study series initiated by BarrierBreak last year, beginning with the BB100 report that evaluated digital accessibility across India's financial industry.

The roundtable is expected to be attended by over 150 senior leaders from the disability sector, government bodies, finance, e-commerce, technology, and consulting. The event, on the other hand, will see over 400 attendees and 50 speakers, with representatives from Amazon, Microsoft, Accenture, Cognizant, TCS, Deloitte, Freshworks, Target, Informatica, and Atos, to name a few.

“In a Digital First world, can India afford to leave over a billion disabled people behind? The answer is a resounding no,” said Shilpi Kapoor, Founder & CEO, BarrierBreak. “Our aim is to encourage conversations that will shift mindsets. It is to move beyond boardrooms and action on plans to ensure that inclusion and accessibility go beyond compliance to become drivers of equitable, meaningful participation.”

Inclusive India: Digital First brings together accessibility professionals, government leaders, CTOs, product owners, HR and D&I heads, UI/UX designers, nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies, startups, and IT innovators across sectors ,including e-commerce, news, healthcare, government, entertainment, fintech, edtech, and SaaS. Sessions will feature engaging keynotes, expert panels, and learning tracks covering:

Disability laws and policies

Workplace accessibility best practices

Inclusive design and accessibility guidelines

Artificial intelligence in accessibility

Hands-on learning for product teams and leaders

Purpose-built for change-makers and decision-makers, the event aims to:

Generate meaningful dialogue and knowledge-sharing among industry leaders

Inspire businesses to embed accessibility into their products, workplaces, and cultures

Offer practical insights that drive measurable outcomes for digital inclusion

Armaan Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP, shared, “As someone who has witnessed firsthand both the challenges and the breakthroughs of digital inclusion in India, I believe these conversations have genuine power. Alongside technological advancements, what moves us forward is our leaders, advocates, and lived experiences coming together to shape accessible futures. I see Inclusive India: Digital First as a crucible where transformative ideas take root and where our drive to build a barrier-free India is reignited each year.”

Recognized as a representative vendor in the recent 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Accessibility, we believe that BarrierBreak continues to set new benchmarks with human-centric, AI-powered accessibility platforms. Their expanded offerings are helping organizations transform accessibility from a compliance requirement into a core driver of innovation, equity, and business value.

The conference builds on the resounding success of the 2024 Bengaluru edition, attended by over 275 delegates and industry stalwarts.

To see the complete agenda and to register, visit https://newzhook.com/inclusive-agenda-2025/ or write to events@newzhook.com

About BarrierBreak:

BarrierBreak, founded in 2004 in India, champions the idea that technology can empower people with disabilities and the elderly, enhancing their independence. Built on three foundational principles—harnessing the power of technology, fostering employment opportunities for people with disabilities, and operating as a for-profit social enterprise—BarrierBreak stands at the forefront of offshore digital accessibility testing and consulting.

With a team of over 270 accessibility experts, the company is dedicated to crafting inclusive digital experiences that align with global accessibility standards. BarrierBreak ensures compliance with WCAG 2.2 and 2.1 guidelines, Section 508, and ADA, and provides expert assistance in developing Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates (VPATs). The organisation continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, offering end-to-end digital accessibility services including manual and automated audits, web and mobile remediation, consulting, VPAT creation, and training programs. This past year, their leadership and innovation were fortified by the launch of A11yInspect and A11yNow, combining advanced AI-driven automated scans with specialized manual testing to help organizations accelerate accessibility compliance and management.

