Barsha Rani Bishaya & Deeplina Deka, the icons of Assamese cinema, to grace the Rising Northeast Business Excellence Award 2026 in Guwahati

VMPL

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 6: The Northeast region is gearing up for one of its most prestigious and high-impact business celebrations of the year. The Rising Northeast Business Excellence Award 2026, organised by PrestigeSphere PR, is set to take place on 28 January 2026 at the luxurious Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati. This much-anticipated event aims to recognise, empower, and spotlight the entrepreneurs, visionaries, and business leaders shaping the economic future of all eight states of Northeast India.

What makes this edition even more special is the presence of two of Assam's most loved and iconic personalities Barsha Rani Bishaya and Deeplina Deka who will be gracing the evening as the Celebrity Chief Guests. Their participation adds a powerful cultural and emotional connect to the event, bringing glamour, recognition, and star appeal to a night dedicated entirely to business excellence.

A Platform to Honour the Changemakers of Northeast India

The Rising Northeast Business Excellence Award has been conceptualised to acknowledge outstanding achievements across diverse sectors including hospitality, technology, manufacturing, retail, education, wellness, tourism, agriculture, real estate, and startups. From well-established enterprises to emerging entrepreneurs, the award aims to create a platform where every inspiring story finds visibility and recognition.

The Northeast has long been known for its rich culture, natural beauty, unique industries, and resilient entrepreneurial spirit. Yet, many powerful business stories from the region often remain underrepresented in mainstream Indian media. This award seeks to change that narrative by offering a stage where businesses can showcase their work, amplify their brand, and gain the credibility they rightfully deserve.

Star-Studded Evening with Assam's Finest Icons

The presence of Barsha Rani Bishaya, one of Assamese cinema's most celebrated actresses, and Deeplina Deka, a beloved actress and singer with a massive youth following, elevates the event's stature significantly. Their involvement also highlights the growing synergy between the arts, media, and business landscape of Northeast India.

Both celebrities will be felicitating awardees on stage, making the recognition even more memorable. As an added highlight, Gold and Platinum category awardees will receive their awards from both celebrities, while Silver category winners will be felicitated by either one of them. This unique format is expected to create a high-value experience for participants and make the event a night to remember.

More Than an Award A Complete PR & Branding Opportunity

What sets this event apart is its strong emphasis on public relations and media visibility. Each awardee will receive:

- Features in 100+ Digital Media Platforms

- A professionally crafted Press Release mentioning their brand

- Stage Recognition in front of 300+ business owners, leaders, and VIP guests

- High-quality event photographs and video clips for branding

- Exclusive business reels and social media features (Gold & Platinum categories)

This extensive PR coverage helps businesses build credibility, attract new customers, and strengthen their online presence something every modern brand needs to scale.

A Premium Venue for a Premium Celebration

The event will be hosted at the 5-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, known for its world-class hospitality, elegant ambience, and state-of-the-art banquet facilities. The venue aligns perfectly with the award's premium positioning, offering an unforgettable experience for guests, awardees, partners, and media representatives.

A Regional Effort with National Impact

With participation expected from all eight states Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim the 2026 edition aims to bring the entire Northeast business ecosystem under one roof. By showcasing the achievements of regional entrepreneurs, the award also contributes to the larger goal of placing Northeast India on the national business map.

Looking Ahead

After the grand success of the Bengal Business Excellence Award earlier this year, PrestigeSphere PR is committed to making the Rising Northeast Business Excellence Award even more impactful. The response from the business community has already been overwhelming, with nominations pouring in from diverse sectors and multiple states.

The event promises to be an inspiring evening of recognition, networking, celebration, and storytelling an evening where the brightest business minds of Northeast India will shine.

Call for Nominations

To know more about it or to nominate your brand please visit https://businessexcellenceindia.com/ or Call or whatsapp +91 - 8100301060

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor