Bartronics India Begins Pan-India Agritech Execution; Maharashtra Rollout Leads, UP Next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Bartronics India Limited (BIL) has moved its agritech strategy into live execution, completing a structured on-ground rollout in Maharashtra and setting the stage for expansion into Uttar Pradesh as part of its pan-India farmer onboarding and digital platform deployment.

Over the past two weeks, the Company conducted 10 fieldengagement sessions across key agricultural districts in Maharashtra, engaging stakeholders across the agricultural value chain, including farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, traders, commission agents, logistics and warehouse operators, food processors, and last-mile rural service providers.

Collectively, these networks represent access to several lakh farmers, with an extended reach of over one million farmers through affiliated FPOs, cooperatives, traders, and rural intermediaries. The engagements reflect Bartronics India's platform-led approach,integrating farmers with market access, logistics, storage, and allied services rather than addressing farmer needs in isolation.

Commenting on the rollout. Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director, Bartronics India Limited, said: “Our focus in Maharashtra has been on building a connected, ground-up agritech ecosystem rather than isolated interventions. The strong participation from farmers and ecosystem partners validates our platform approach, and this model is now being taken forward into Uttar Pradesh and other regions as part of our pan-India agritech strategy.”

The farmer networks represented during the sessions span a diverse crop base, including onions, cashews, mangoes, wheat, jowar, and bajra, ensuring crop-specific relevance and multi-season applicability across regions.

As part of the on-ground activation, Ampivo AI, pursuant to its Memorandum of Understanding with Bartronics India, participated in the sessions and carried out a soft launch of its multilingual agri-tech application. The application is being rolled out as the digital backbone of the initiative, supporting farmers onboarding, ecosystem participant mapping, and marketplace enablement across multiple stakeholder categories.

Ampivo AI is currently developing the core technology infrastructure, including the mobile application and marketplace stack, designed to support participation from individual farmers to FPOs, traders, logistics partners, and processors. The multilingual interface was demonstrated during the field sessions to enable adoption among local-language users, with onboarding currently underway.

While Maharashtra marks the first phase of live execution, theinitiative is pan-India in scope. Based on the on-ground learnings and traction in Maharashtra, the Company plans to commence thenext phase of field activation and onboarding in Uttar Pradesh, where it has a strong operational presence, followed by a phased rollout across additional agricultural regions.

