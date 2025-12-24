Bartronics India Expands into Agri-Tech with Launch of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary BIL Agritech Private Limited; Shares Rise on Heavy Volume

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Bartronics India Limited (ASMS) today announced the successful incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, BIL Agritech Private Limited, after receipt of the Certificate of Incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on December 22, 2025. The Hyderabad-based entity has an authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and a paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000, with Bartronics subscribing to the initial share capital entirely in cash at face value. Classified as a related-party transaction and conducted at arm's length, the formation of BIL Agritech represents a strategic diversification for Bartronics into the agri-tech and information technology services sectors.

BIL Agritech will focus on delivering modern farming solutions aimed at boosting agricultural productivity through precision agriculture, IoT-enabled sensors, and farm automation equipment. The new subsidiary consolidates Bartronics' move beyond its core strengths in digital banking, financial inclusion and identity management technologies into the rapidly growing smart farming market, enabling the company to leverage digital tools and intelligent systems to create sustainable impact for rural livelihoods.

The company has already operationalised elements of its agritech strategy: a structured rollout in Maharashtra has engaged over one million farmers through farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and cooperatives, translating strategy into live execution. In partnership with Ampivo AI—whose multilingual digital marketplace application was soft-launched to provide integrated market access and logistics—Bartronics is applying these on-ground learnings to expand its digital platform into Uttar Pradesh as part of a phased pan‑India scale-up.

Market response to the announcement was positive: on Wednesday, shares of Bartronics India Limited rose 2.90 per cent to Rs 12.51 per share from the previous close of Rs 12.16, with heavy trading volume. The move underscores Bartronics' broader ambition to expand its global footprint by combining agritech, automation and intelligent systems with its established technology offerings. Serving over one million customers, the brand positions itself to deliver enhanced value and sustainable outcomes for farming communities while pursuing growth across new technology-driven verticals.

