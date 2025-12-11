Bartronics India Limited Ventures into Healthtech with New Subsidiary, Signals Strategic Name Change and Strong Financial Turnaround

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Bartronics India Limited has officially announced a significant stride into the burgeoning health-tech sector with the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, BIL Healthtech Private Limited, on December 9, 2025. This pivotal moment, marked by the issuance of a Certificate of Incorporation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, underscores Bartronics’ strategic commitment to diversifying its business operations and expanding into the information technology-enabled services domain. BIL Healthtech Private Limited, established in Hyderabad with an authorized share capital of ₹10 lakh and a paid-up share capital of ₹1 lakh, will spearhead the development and delivery of advanced health-tech solutions, encompassing support for medical devices, sophisticated healthcare data analysis, and comprehensive consulting services, while also venturing into biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences.

The strategic establishment of BIL Healthtech Private Limited aligns seamlessly with Bartronics India Limited’s broader vision for growth and innovation. Concurrently, the company is poised for a significant rebranding, with a proposal to change its name to “Avio Smart Market Stack Limited” scheduled for consideration by its Board of Directors on Friday, December 12, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. This potential name change follows an earlier intimation dated September 23, 2025, and signifies a forward-looking evolution of the company’s identity. The Board will also deliberate on other crucial business matters, including the approval of Material Related Party Transactions and a proposal for Company borrowing, both of which will necessitate shareholder and other requisite clearances.

These strategic expansions and potential transformations are built upon a foundation of robust financial performance. Bartronics India Limited concluded the second quarter of FY26 with a remarkable turnaround, reporting a substantial 40 percent year-on-year and sequential growth in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 1,239.67 lakh. This surge was propelled by enhanced field execution, improved on-ground productivity, and greater success across key financial inclusion schemes. The company’s net profit for Q2 FY26 more than doubled to Rs 100.43 lakh, a testament to improved operating leverage and stringent cost management. For the first half of FY26, revenue remained stable at Rs 2,122.98 lakh, while profit after tax saw a commendable 27 percent year-on-year increase to Rs 145.14 lakh, reflecting a more resilient and structurally stronger profitability profile. Bartronics, a recognized leader in digital banking, financial inclusion, and identity management technologies, is actively expanding its global presence with a focus on agritech, automation, and intelligent systems, serving over 1 million customers.

