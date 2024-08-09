Bartronics to leverage its distribution channels to enhance gold, silver accessibility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: In a significant move to boost the Indian precious metals market, Bartronics India Limited, a leading IT services and business solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Augmont Goldtech.

This five-year collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and distribution of gold and silver across the country, leveraging Bartronics' extensive financial inclusion networks and broad distribution channels across India.

This partnership will allow Bartronics to market Augmont's gold and silver bullion and jewellery through its vast network, including the use of the Bartronics Portal, which will provide consumers with direct access to Augmont's premium products. The collaboration promises mutual benefits, enabling Bartronics to diversify its product offerings while ensuring that Augmont's products reach a larger customer base. Both companies are optimistic about the growth potential of this partnership.

Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director of Bartronics India, said, “We are excited to partner with Augmont Goldtech to bring high-quality gold and silver products through our network and distribution channels to customers across India. This agreement aligns with our strategic vision to diversify our product offerings and leverage our robust distribution channels. We believe this collaboration will not only enhance our market presence but also provide customers with greater access to trusted precious metal products.”

Consumers are expected to benefit significantly from this partnership, as the Bartronics portal will offer a convenient and reliable way to purchase Augmont's products, potentially at more competitive prices and with better availability than ever before. The initiative will further enhance the purchasing experience for a wide range of customers across India.

The focus of the agreement is on implementing Bartronics' financial integration network and distribution channels, with the Bartronics portal serving as an important platform for providing Augmont products. This arrangement is expected to drive Bartronics' sales and marketing efforts, reaching a wider audience across India.

Bartronics recently announced an MoU with Bestvantage Investments to drive growth and innovation, focusing on potential acquisitions in the fintech and insurance sectors to enhance its offerings and expansion strategies. Additionally, Bartronics also announced its latest expansion drive in collaboration with the Bank of India to initiate a significant financial project to provide accessible banking services to more people and empower underserved communities.

