Bartronics to rename as Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS); Plans Brand Ambassador and Smart Agri Store Expansion Nationwide

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12: Bartronics India Limited today announced a comprehensive strategic transformation aimed at accelerating its growth across rural commerce, agritech and digital platform businesses. The Board of Directors has approved a proposal to rename the Company as Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS), subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, marking a renewed vision to build a national, omni-format digital and physical ecosystem for India's rural economy.

As part of this transition, the Board has also approved the engagement of a national brand ambassador who will spearhead farmer-focused outreach and drive adoption of the Avio platform across key agricultural regions.

In a major expansion push, the Company plans to roll out its Smart Agri Store franchise model, which will serve as an on-ground extension of its digital marketplace. These stores will integrate agri-inputs, advisory services, digital onboarding and procurement linkages, creating a unified rural commerce experience under a single operating framework. The Company plans to initiate the Expression of Interest (EoI) process for franchise partners. To support these initiatives at scale, the Company plans to recruit senior professionals across agritech operations, marketplace development, rural commerce, technology, finance and supply chain, enabling a leadership framework equipped for national expansion.

Additionally, the Company plans to strengthen governance through the induction of directors with deep sectoral expertise, aligning its leadership capabilities with the Company's expanded strategic scope and long-term ambitions. The Company confirmed that its new corporate website will go live in the next 2–3 days and reviewed progress under Project Avio, including development of the multilingual Avio Agritech mobile application and the unified digital marketplace infrastructure.

Commenting on the decisions, Mr N. Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director, Bartronics India Limited, “The decisions taken today clearly define our commitment and proactive approach towards building a platform that operates seamlessly across digital and physical formats, with the ambition to scale nationally and become one of India's largest market-enablement ecosystems for rural commerce and agriculture.”

With these initiatives, Bartronics soon to be Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS) is laying the groundwork to build one of India's most comprehensive rural commerce ecosystems. By combining digital innovation, physical infrastructure, strategic partnerships and strengthened governance, the Company is positioning itself to unlock value for farmers, rural entrepreneurs, agri-input providers and market participants at a national scale. This transformation reflects a long-term commitment to empowering India's rural economy through technology-led, inclusive and scalable market solutions.



Also, Bartronics India Limited has announced a comprehensive strategic overhaul aimed at redefining its corporate identity and accelerating growth across diverse technology sectors. In a move to align its public persona with an evolving business model, the Board of Directors has passed a resolution to rename the company “Avio Smart Market Stack Limited,” subject to approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This rebranding initiative represents a pivotal shift in the company’s trajectory, signaling a renewed commitment to innovation and market adaptability as it continues to expand its global footprint beyond its traditional strongholds in digital banking and identity management.

