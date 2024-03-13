Based On the Constitutional Rights of Every Indian, Nagpur Witnessed the Muhurt of Upcoming Film ’26 November’

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Based on the constitutional rights of every citizen of India, the muhurt of upcoming film ’26 November’ recently took place in Nagpur. The shoot began at the Social Justice Department building of Nagpur where apart from the cast and crew of the film, many other dignitaries and prominent personalities were also present. Shri Hon. Siddharth Gaikwad (Regional Deputy Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Nagpur) and Mr. Girish Wankhede (Film Trade Analyst and Business Strategist) also made his presence felt during the muhurt of the film.

During the auspicious day of the muhurt of ’26 November’ a copy of the constitution was also specially kept during the ceremony. The ceremony began with giving due respect to the copy of the constitution by everyone present over there. Bhante Prashil Ratna minced sacred ‘Panchsheela’ during the muhurt. Later, after giving the mandatory clap the filming of the first shot began and everything went smoothly.

Every year Indian citizen celebrates 15th August as Independence Day and 26th January as Republic Day. But most of the citizens in the country are yet to realize that 26 November is also equally significant in the history of our country. Hence, producer Nilesh Onkaar has urged people to celebrate 26 November with equal jest.

One of the producers of the movie Nilesh Onkaar said, “As our film 26 November is based on constitutional rights of every citizen of the country, hence I wanted that the muhurat of the film should happen at the Social Justice Department in Nagpur. I am glad that my wish had come true.”

Notably, local people got wind of artists arriving in the city and hence a lot of cinema enthusiasts along with people working in the Social Justice Department also turned up to watch the shooting of the film. Everyone gathered to see the shooting couldn’t resist themselves from taking selfies with the actors of the film.

’26 November’ will show the significance of celebrating the 26th November every year as the Constitutional Rights Day in the country. The film has been written and directed by Sachin Uradeji and produced by Anil Kumar Javade and Nilesh Onkaar. The film features Aniket Vishwas Rao, Jui Jawade, Sayaji Shinde, Vijay Patkar, Mushtaq Khan, Ganesh Yadav, Bharat Ganeshpure, Dr. Vilas Ujawane and Anjali Ujawane in prominent roles. Many talented artists from the region of Vidharbha and Nagpur have also been cast in the film.

The story of ’26 November’ revolves around the main protagonist (Aniket Vishwas Rao) who works in the Public Work Department of the Government as Grade 2 officer. The hero of the film is shown as the true follower of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He is also deeply inspired by the idealism of his father (Mushtaq Sheikh) who is retired army personnel. Notably, the whole family of the protagonist is deeply inspired by the architect of Indian constitution and social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and hence they collectively walk on the path shown by him. The film also shows the whole family takes a lot of interest in reading literature related to his ideology and revolutionary thoughts to bring change in the society.

Even though the antagonist of the film Deewan (Sayaji Shinde) himself is an Education Minister but he intends to build a medical college on the illegally acquired land from the tribals. Soon the file related to the proposed medical college officially reaches the table of the protagonist. But he is somehow aware of the fact that the land in which the medical college is being proposed, has been acquired by wrongful means and hence the protagonist refuses to sign the said file. The issue becomes the reason for the tussle between the hero and villain of the film.

Another track in the film shows how instead of supplying the tap water to the needy people living in the slums, the water is illegally diverted towards the wine factory which belongs to the powerful Deewan. The films show how the protagonist of the film inspires and encourages hundreds of poor, backward and marginalised people to fight for their basic constitutional rights.

’26 November’ is one such powerful film which highlights the issues of inequality in society, economic disparity among its people and exploitation of the poor. It also gives the powerful message that how the people in our society constitutionally need to stand and fight for their own rights. The film also underlines the fact that the constitution of India does not belong to any particular group of people or doesn’t protect any particular caste, creed, community or religion. In fact, it shows how everyone is equal in the eyes of the laws. It also emphasises the need to teach the significance of constitution to every school going children and why it is necessary to have a copy of the sacred constitution in every household.

It is heartening to know that the filming of ’26 November’ has already begun and it will be soon released in cinemas across the country. The film will be completely shot in Nagpur and Vidharbha region of Maharashtra.

The Marketing, Public Relations and Business Strategy of the film is handled by Girish Wankhede's entity one entertainment private limited.

