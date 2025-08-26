Basilic Fly Studio Expands it’s footprints to North America to strengthen Hollywood Presence with appointment of Adrian De Wet

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), a pioneering force in the world of visual effects (VFX), today announced the appointment of Adrian De Wet as Visual Effects Supervisor and Creative Director – Los Angeles. This strategic addition comes as part of BFS's broader efforts towards global expansion initiatives as mentioned by management in their earlier commentary to strengthen its footprint in North America through One of Us (OOU), the Emmy- and BAFTA-winning VFX studio acquired in 2024.

With more than 30 years of experience in the global VFX industry, Adrian has worked on some of the most celebrated titles in cinema including Harry Potter, The Hunger Games franchise, The Meg, Hellboy II, The Goblet of Fire, and The Matrix Reloaded. Over his career, he has successfully bridged the worlds of creative direction, on-set supervision, and post-production management, establishing a reputation as one of the most versatile and trusted leaders in the industry.

A DGA Director and an active member of AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), and the Visual Effects Society, Adrian has overseen teams both on the studio and vendor side, managing production budgets ranging from $60 million to $200 million across diverse genres. His ability to blend artistic vision with operational excellence, coupled with a strong command over virtual production and real-time workflows, positions him perfectly to support BFS and OOU in delivering large-scale, high-quality projects for global studios and streaming platforms.

Commenting on this, Mr. Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Basilic Fly Studio Limited said

“We are delighted to welcome Adrian to Basilic Fly Studio's global leadership team. His vast experience, proven creative vision, and deep network across Hollywood will be instrumental as we scale our Los Angeles presence and deliver world-class visual experiences for our clients worldwide. Adrian's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening BFS and OOU as a combined global creative force. With his leadership, we are confident of deepening our partnerships with leading studios and streamers, driving innovation through technology-led solutions, and further positioning BFS as one of the most trusted and future-ready VFX powerhouses in the world.”

Ms. Rachael Penfold, CEO of One of Us, added: “Adrian has been a long-time collaborator and trusted creative partner. His leadership will help us unlock greater synergies between Basilic Fly Studio and One of Us as we expand our footprint and continue to set new benchmarks in storytelling and innovation.”

Commenting on his new role, Adrian De Wet said: “Basilic Fly Studio and One of Us have consistently set themselves apart through their creative excellence and design-led approach. I'm thrilled to join this visionary group at such a transformative time and look forward to building the Los Angeles team while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in visual effects.”

With a consolidated team of over 800+ artists across India, Canada, UK, France, and the US, Basilic Fly Studio continues to transform imagination into reality for leading studios and streamers including Netflix, Amazon, and Sony.

The appointment of Adrian De Wet marks another significant step in BFS's Vision 2026 to expand globally, invest in AI-driven innovation, and position itself as a world-class, end-to-end VFX powerhouse. The Los Angeles appointment is a significant step in BFS's Vision 2026, which focuses on scaling across geographies, building deep client relationships in Hollywood, and integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI and real-time rendering into the creative pipeline. By leveraging Adrian's expertise and network, BFS and OOU will not only strengthen their collaborative presence in the US but also accelerate the integration of global creative and production capabilities into a seamless, end-to-end VFX powerhouse.

