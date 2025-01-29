Basilic Fly Studio Marching strong with order pipeline of Rs.300 Cr with 39 Percent growth to Oct'24 volumes

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), one of the leading visual effects studios, is pleased to announce its robust sales pipeline of Rs.301.3 Cr (GBP 27.9 million) as of January 2025. This impressive figure underscores the company's dynamic growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class VFX services.

The current sales pipeline marks a 39.5% increase compared to GBP20 million reported in October 2024, highlighting the company's sustained momentum in securing high-value projects.

This also aligns with robust growth revenue guidance shared by management earlier.

The majority of the current order book is expected to be completed by September 2025.

The comprehensive sales pipeline includes prestigious projects across major streaming platforms and film studios, reflecting BFS's reputation as a trusted partner for high-quality VFX services.

Order Highlights:

* Netflix: Rs.104.8 Cr (GBP 9.7 million)

* Amazon: Rs.63.7 Cr (GBP 5.9 million)

* Sony: Rs.34.6 Cr (GBP 3.2 million)

* Other Leading Media houses/ Studios: Rs.98.3 Cr (GBP 9.1 million)

BFS's strong project pipeline of Rs.301.3 Cr (GBP 27.9 million) reflects the Company's position as a key player in the global VFX industry, reflecting future earning visibility and sustained growth potential.

This achievement highlights the company's expanding collaborations with leading production houses and studios, alongside its ability to capitalize on the rising demand for high-quality VFX driven by advancements in technology and growing content needs across films, television, gaming, and OTT platforms.

Additionally, the healthy order book signals a recovery in the industry & BFS Capitalizing maximum out of the same, following the challenges posed by last year's strike.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Basilic Fly Studio Limited said "We are extremely pleased with the strength of our sales pipeline, which reflects our momentum of growth and getting more stronger after OOU acquisition of this year to meet the trust vested by investors & industry leaders in our VFX services.

The robust pipeline of Rs.301.3 Cr (GBP 27.9 million), with high-profile projects across major streaming platforms and film studios, highlights the market's recognition of our capabilities and expertise.

This pipeline not only reinforces our position as one of the key players in the global VFX industry but also sets the stage for significant growth and market expansion.

The prestigious collaborations with Netflix, Amazon MGM, Sony, Paramount, and Warner Bros will drive operational excellence and further enhance our brand visibility, enabling us to attract more high-value projects."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor