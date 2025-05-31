Basilic Fly Studio Reports 324% Surge in Consolidated Revenue in H2 FY25 and 88.5% increase in PAT

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), a pioneering force in the world of visual effects (VFX), renowned for creating immersive and high-impact visual experiences, today has announced its audited financial results for H2 & FY '25.

BFS concluded FY '25 with outstanding financial and operational milestones, achieving a 2.9x revenue growth YoY to Rs306.1 Cr (vs Rs105.8 Cr in FY '24), alongside a 20.1% increase in EBITDA and 33.1% surge in Adj. PAT. This performance underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable growth through strategic acquisitions, operational efficiency, and cutting-edge technology integration.

FY '25 Highlights - Consol

-Revenue: Rs306.1 Cr (+189.3% YoY)

-EBITDA: Rs62.7 Cr (+20.1% YoY)

-Adjusted PAT: Rs48.6 Cr (+33.1% YoY)

-Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) improved significantly, reducing to 78 days in FY'25 from 122 days in FY'24, reflecting better collection efficiency.

-The company transitioned to a net debt position of Rs8.4 crore in FY'25, from a net cash position of Rs40.3 crore in FY'24.

-Cash flow from operations turned positive at Rs9.6 crore in FY'25, marking a strong rebound from a negative Rs27.9 crore in FY'24.

Our H2 FY '25 business showcased exceptional momentum with consolidated revenue of Rs228.7 Cr (+324% YoY), reflecting successful integration of acquired UK subsidiary - One of Us (OOU) business, which contributed Rs240.6 Cr in revenue and boosted PAT.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 228.7 Cr, YoY growth of 324.3%

- EBITDA* of Rs 44.0 Cr, YoY growth of 56.3%

- EBITDA Margin at 19.2%

- PAT of Rs 33.3 Cr, YoY growth of 88.5%

- PAT Margin at 14.5%

- Adjusted PAT of Rs 36.3 Cr, YoY growth of 105.1%

- Adjusted PAT Margin at 15.9%

- EPS of Rs 11.1, YoY growth of 46.7%

FY25

- Total Income of Rs 306.1 Cr, YoY growth of 189.3%

- EBITDA* of Rs 62.7 Cr, YoY growth of 20.1%

- EBITDA Margin at 20.5%

- PAT of Rs 45.6 Cr, YoY growth of 24.8%

- PAT Margin at 14.9%

- Adjusted PAT of Rs 48.6 Cr, YoY growth of 33.1%

- Adjusted PAT Margin at 15.9%

- EPS of Rs 16.1, YoY decline of (10.1%)

Additional Metrics

- DSO (in days): 78 (from 122 days in FY24)

- Net Debt: Rs 8.4 Cr (vs. Net Debt of negative Rs 40.3 Cr in FY24)

- Cash Flow from Operations: Rs 9.6 Cr (vs. negative Rs 27.9 Cr in FY24)

*EBITDA is net of exceptional item

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Basilic Fly Studio Limited said "FY25 was a transformative year for Basilic Fly Studio as we continued our journey from a fast-growing VFX studio to a truly global creative powerhouse. The visual effects industry is at an inflection point, driven by the explosive demand for high-quality content across streaming platforms, feature films, gaming, and immersive digital experiences. As global content consumption diversifies, the emphasis is shifting towards scalability, speed, and uncompromising quality areas where BFS is distinctly positioned to lead.

Our strategic focus on smart global integration, creative excellence, and cutting-edge technology has driven both growth and resilience. The acquisition of One of Us, a studio renowned for its artistic brilliance and award-winning work, has strengthened our global footprint and expanded our premium content capabilities. Simultaneously, we've scaled our India operations to handle high-volume, complex projects with unmatched cost efficiency.

At Basilic Fly, we are embracing the future with AI-driven workflows, real-time cloud collaboration, and modular infrastructure. Our AWS-powered platform, along with innovations in predictive rendering and automation, has enabled us to accelerate timelines while maintaining the highest standards of artistic integrity. These advancements are positioning us at the forefront of an industry where speed, scale, and creativity converge.

Looking ahead, our vision is to establish BFS as a fully integrated, end-to-end VFX powerhouse known for exceptional quality, faster delivery, and bold storytelling. We are expanding our delivery capacity in Canada and UK to meet customer demand across geographies.

I am confident that our unwavering focus on innovation, operational excellence, and creative leadership will propel us toward sustained growth and long-term value creation."

