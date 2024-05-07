Basilic Fly Studio Triumphs at VAM Awards 2024 with Three Prestigious Wins!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 7: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), one of the leading visual effects (VFX) studio, proud to announce its triumphant success at the prestigious VAM Awards 2024. The event, which celebrates excellence in visual effects, witnessed Basilic Fly Studio soar to new heights as it clinched three coveted awards, showcasing the studio's unparalleled creativity and innovation.

Among the highlights of the evening was Basilic Fly Studio's collaboration with The Embassy and Fin Design + Effects, which yielded remarkable results in three distinct categories. The nominations were met with anticipation, but the studio surpassed all expectations by securing victories in each of them.

The studio's collaborative efforts yielded stunning results, captivating audiences and judges alike with their remarkable contributions to the following categories:

1. Best VFX TV Series (International) - Warrior Nun 2

2. Best VFX Shot in TV Series (International) - Warrior Nun 2

3. Best VFX Shot in Feature Film (International) - Antman Quantum Mania

The VAM Awards 2024, hailed as India's most comprehensive VFX awards ceremony, stands as a beacon of recognition for the exceptional creativity and innovation behind awe-inspiring visuals. With a mission to honour and celebrate the finest talents in the Indian VFX industry, the VAM Awards sets a definitive benchmark for excellence.

An illustrious panel of judges, comprising esteemed figures from the industry, meticulously evaluated the submissions, ensuring that only the most outstanding contributions were honoured. The esteemed jury members included luminaries such as:

* Ashish Kulkarni: Chairman of FICCI and Founder of Punnaryug Artvision

* Chaitanya Chinchlikar: Vice President & CTO of Whistling Woods International

* Elayaraja Krishnan: Director of Production/Executive VFX Producer at ILM

* Rupal Rawal: Creative Director, VFX Supervisor, and AI Enthusiast

* Anil Wanvari: Founder, Chairman, and Editor-in-Chief of AnimationXpress

* Ashay Kshirsagar: Founder & CEO of Tonic Technology

* Carlos Conceicao: Head of BG Prep at Image Engine

* Fred Raimondi: VFX Supervisor

* Raymond McIntyre Junior: VFX Supervisor & Producer

* VK Gupta: Production Technology Veteran

Basilic Fly Studio's innovative visual effects elevated the viewing experience to unprecedented heights, immersing audiences in a realm of cinematic magic. This accolade underscores the company's prowess in crafting captivating visual spectacles that enthral global audiences.

Basilic Fly Studio Limited's Managing Director and CEO, Balakrishnan said, "We are elated and deeply humbled by this recognition. These awards stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication, creativity, and passion of every individual involved in bringing these visual marvels to life. It's an honour to collaborate with The Embassy and Fin Design + Effects, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation for their partnership.

I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the AnimationXpress India, the esteemed panel of judges, and our talented team at Basilic Fly Studio for their relentless pursuit of excellence. This recognition motivates us to keep striving for perfection and delivering unparalleled visual experiences to audiences worldwide. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and creativity in the exciting world of visual effects."

With a steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation, the company continues to redefine the possibilities of visual effects in entertainment, inspiring and captivating audiences with each new endeavour.

