Basilic Fly Studio Welcomes Zameer Hussain as COO and Global EVP to Drive Innovation and Global Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), a leading visual effects (VFX) studio, is proud to announce the appointment of Zameer Hussain as the company's Chief Operating Officer and Global EVP. With over twenty-two years of experience in the visual effects (VFX) and creative industries, Zameer brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the esteemed team at Basilic Fly Studio.

With an illustrious career marked by his ability to seamlessly merge creativity with operational excellence, Zameer has consistently delivered groundbreaking visual effects across a spectrum of projects. His expertise extends to leading large teams of artists, ensuring the successful execution of projects while fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

Zameer Hussain brings extensive expertise in strategic partnerships, operational efficiency, and global team leadership to Basilic Fly Studio. As the former Vice President at BOT VFX, he optimized creative workflows and enhanced operational effectiveness, resulting in tangible business process improvements. His hands-on involvement in delivering impactful shots across various projects underscores his deep industry understanding and commitment to excellence. Zameer's adept leadership skills were demonstrated through his roles at prestigious VFX companies, where he inspired teams across different continents to drive exceptional business outcomes. His impressive portfolio includes contributions to renowned productions such as The Dark Tower, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and X-Men: Apocalypse. Affiliations with top VFX companies like ILM, Iloura, Double Negative, MPC, and BOT VFX further underscore his esteemed reputation within the VFX community.

Zameer approaches leadership by challenging conventional methods and fostering synergy between artistic vision and strategic execution, serving as a catalyst for innovation and growth. His appointment aligns with Basilic Fly Studio's commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and achieving excellence.

Basilic Fly Studio Limited's Managing Director and CEO, Balakrishnan, states "I am pleased to announce an exciting strategic shift for our company towards a more distinctive and dynamic position within the industry. This transformation involves significant global expansion and diversification of our teams. During this pivotal transitional phase, Zameer Hussain's leadership and guidance will be invaluable. With his expertise in streamlining operational complexities, Zameer will play a vital role in ensuring our success as we navigate this period of transformation. Zameer's joining our team marks a significant milestone in realizing our vision for Basilic Fly Studio Limited. I am confident that his contributions will greatly enhance our capabilities and propel us towards our ambitious goals."

Yogalakshmi, Chief Business Strategy Officer of Basilic Fly Studio Limited, expresses her excitement at Zameer Hussain's appointment, stating that, "It is truly inspiring to witness his unwavering dedication to mentoring and guiding individuals in our industry. For over two decades, he has continued to inspire creatives and executives alike, while remaining focused on cultivating the talent of the next generation of artists. His commitment to mentorship is truly commendable."

Zameer Hussain, expressed genuine excitement at joining Basilic Fly Studio Limited, describing, "This opportunity fills me with excitement as I step into this new role. I see immense potential within the company and am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success. The vision and direction of Basilic Fly Studio Limited align perfectly with my own values and aspirations. I look forward to working alongside the talented team here and playing a part in shaping the future of the company."

In welcoming Zameer Hussain to the leadership team, Basilic Fly Studio reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and achieving creative excellence in the visual effects and creative sectors. Zameer's appointment heralds an exciting new chapter in the company's journey, one that promises continued growth, innovation, and success.

