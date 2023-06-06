Bastian Solutions to Showcase Next-Gen Warehousing Technologies at the India Warehousing Show 2023

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6: Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming India Warehousing Show 2023. This esteemed trade exhibition is scheduled to take place from 14th to 16th June at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Bastian Solutions will be showcasing a range of cutting-edge warehousing technologies.

The India Warehousing Show is a premier event that brings together industry professionals and technology experts, providing a platform to explore the latest trends and innovations in the dynamic warehousing and logistics sector. Visitors to Bastian Solutions' booth will have the unique opportunity to engage with industry experts, witness live demonstrations of advance technologies, and gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in warehouse automation and other material handling solutions.

During the exhibition, Bastian Solutions will present its extensive portfolio of warehouse automation technologies, featuring the newly launched Roller Zero Pressure DC Conveyor (RZPDC) and Belted Zero Pressure DC Conveyor (BZPDC). These two offerings will be some of the first products available from their new Bangalore manufacturing facility set to start production in October.

Bastian Solutions has consistently been at the forefront of driving efficiency within the material handling landscape, and their presence at the India Warehousing Show underscores their commitment to innovation. It is worth mentioning that the company is expected to establish its first manufacturing facility outside Bengaluru, further cementing their dedication to serving the Indian market.

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries.

