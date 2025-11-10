BatchMaster Announces General Availability of BME Web ERP 9.0 -- A Simple, AI-Powered ERP

India PR Distribution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10: BatchMaster Software is proud to announce the General Availability (GA) of its latest release, BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0, marking a significant step in its journey toward a smarter, more connected, and AI-powered ERP platform for process manufacturers.

Modern Yet Familiar

Built on the .NET Core business layer, BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0 delivers faster load times, smoother navigation, and a responsive user experience. The modernized architecture enables deeper AI and BI integration, ensuring better scalability, performance, and usability while retaining the familiar interface users already love.

Key Enhancements in BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0

* Enhanced Security with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Integrates Google and Microsoft Authenticator apps, adding a critical layer of protection against unauthorized access.

* Comprehensive API Library: Enables seamless, secure integrations with data validation.

* Enhanced Reporting with Telerik Integration: Customizable, graphical reports in multiple formats.

* Embedded Power BI: Real-time, interactive dashboards directly within the ERP interface.

AI-Powered Capabilities

* AI-Powered Chatbot: Ask BME: Provides instant answers, recommends video tutorials, and downloadable guides.

* Sales Forecasting: Analyzes historical data for accurate production planning.

* Net Cash Flow Analysis: Converts data into actionable financial projections.

* Product Formulation (SRM/NPD): Generates formulations from natural language prompts.

Print MBR/BMR

Enables direct printing of Master and Batch Manufacturing Records directly from the interface, improving traceability, supporting audits, and strengthening compliance.

Commenting on the rollout, Mr. Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd., said: "BatchMaster has always focused on making business simpler for process manufacturers. The launch of BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0 takes that commitment to the next level."

"With this release, BatchMaster continues to evolve as a truly AI-ready ERP platformoffering simplicity, security, and intelligence in one unified experience," he added.

The rollout of BatchMaster Web ERP 9.0 ensures customers benefit from faster data processing, stronger security, and the power of embedded AI and BI, thus setting a new benchmark for modern ERP systems.

Looking Ahead

As technology continues to transform the way businesses operate, BatchMaster's vision is clearto go bigger on AI and smarter on innovation. The company aims to integrate every meaningful advancement in data, cloud, and automation to help customers run their businesses in the simplest and most efficient way possible. With a focus on continuous improvement and user empowerment, BatchMaster remains committed to building ERP solutions that grow with its customers and keep them ready for the future.

About BatchMaster Software

BatchMaster Software is a leading provider of ERP solutions designed specifically for process manufacturing industries, including paints, coatings, chemicals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. With over 40,000 users worldwide, BatchMaster empowers manufacturers to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and drive business growth.

