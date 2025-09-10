Battery OK Technologies Launches EV DOCTOR AIR on World EV Day, Setting New Benchmark in EV Battery Diagnostics

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: In a landmark announcement on World EV Day, Battery OK Technologies, a pioneer in AI-driven electric vehicle solutions, today launched the EV DOCTOR AIR. (World's first subscription based EV Battery Tester)

This revolutionary device is set to redefine the standard for electric vehicle battery diagnostics by offering the world's fastest, most affordable, and universally compatible health check for EV batteries.

The EV DOCTOR AIR is engineered to make advanced battery diagnostics accessible to every EV owner and small workshop, addressing critical concerns around safety, performance, and resale value in the growing electric mobility sector.

By delivering a comprehensive battery health report in just 15 minutes without any physical disassembly, the device eliminates the need for traditional, costly testing that can take up to eight hours.

Key Features and Market Disruption:

The EV DOCTOR AIR (batteryok.in) stands out through a combination of cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric business model:

- Unprecedented Speed and Accuracy: Leveraging a suite of over 24 proprietary AI models trained on vast real-world datasets, the device analyzes battery health, safety, and performance with over 97% accuracy in approximately 15 minutes.

- Incredible Affordability: Priced at just Rs 4,999 for the device itself, the EV DOCTOR AIR introduces a disruptive pay-as-you-go model at Rs. 100 per test. This approach removes the significant financial barrier for individual owners and small garages to access professional-grade diagnostics.

- Universal Compatibility: Designed as a truly one-size-fits-all solution, the device supports over 120 EV brands and a wide range of battery types (up to 100V, 100Ah), from electric scooters and e-rickshaws to ESS batteries.

- Unmatched Support: Every device is backed by a lifetime warranty and free lifetime software updates to ensure compatibility with future EV models, alongside 24/7 technical support.

A Mission Forged in EV Financing and Adoption

The inspiration for the EV DOCTOR product line originated from a critical battery awareness gap in the market. Co-founder and CEO Shubham Mishra witnessed a mechanic dangerously inspecting an overheating e-bike battery with his bare hands due to a lack of proper tools.

"That incident was a wake-up call. It wasn't just about building a portable device; it was about creating a solution that people could trust to prevent accidents and save lives," said Mishra.

"For years, battery tester companies have been charging a fortune, and many EV brands haven't been telling customers the full truth about their batteries. Leading to many service issues, complaints and court cases. (you know the brands I am talking about)."

"We're changing that: Making the truth accessible to everyone. With EV DOCTOR AIR, we are breaking down all barriers to battery testing. Now, anyone can check their battery's health quickly and affordably, making EVs safer on the road and building crucial confidence in the second-hand market." he added.

This will enable all EV businesses and EV owners to know the truth about their batteries, without relying upon others.

Complementing a Proven Professional Solution

The EV DOCTOR AIR expands upon the success of the company's flagship professional tool, the EV DOCTOR PRO (World's fastest battery testing technology now).

Since its 2022 launch, the Pro version has been adopted by over 1,500 workshops and OEMs globally to test over 2 million batteries, including service centers for major brands like MG Motor and Zypp Electric, with over 2,000 units sold internationally including exporting to China, USA and Russia.

While the EV DOCTOR PRO remains the optimal choice for high-volume service centers, the EV DOCTOR AIR is specifically engineered to empower the "long tail" of the market individual EV owners and small local workshops with the same diagnostic power at a fraction of the cost.

Industry Recognition and Global Impact

Battery OK's innovative technology has already made a significant global impact, having conducted over 2.5 million battery tests across more than 15 countries. The company's work has been featured in leading publications like The Better India, which hailed the device as a "game-changer," and YourStory, which highlighted its innovative use of AI and growing global client base.

"With EV DOCTOR AIR, we are pushing the envelope even further," added Ajay Vashisht, Co-founder and CTO. "Our vision is to see every EV on the planet backed by a trusted and easily obtainable battery health certificate. When every owner can diagnose their battery in minutes, it fundamentally transforms the landscape for EV safety and resale value."

Because when battery testing becomes effortless, EV adoption accelerates everywhere.

Whether you own an EV or run an EV business, this is your golden key to know the real health of your batteries and lead the EV revolution.

The EV DOCTOR Air is open for orders at: https://rzp.io/l/evdoctor

Share this to empower every EV owner, workshop, and business. Let's make EVs healthier, safer, and smarter together.

Availability

The EV DOCTOR AIR (www.batteryok.in) begins global shipping this month. Battery OK Technologies is initiating widespread awareness campaigns to encourage EV communities and workshops to adopt routine battery health checks.

Battery OK Technologies (parent company: E-Vega Mobility Labs) is an Ahmedabad-based deep-tech startup founded in 2019 by engineers Shubham Mishra and Ajay Vashisht (ex-DRDO). The company specializes in AI-powered diagnostic solutions for electric vehicle batteries, with a mission to enhance EV safety, performance, and consumer trust. Its products are deployed in thousands of workshops across over 15 countries, pioneering a "Battery Trust Layer" for the global EV industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor