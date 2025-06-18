Battle of Instruments: “A Musical Canvas” Celebration by Musichorn Entertainments Private Limited

New Delhi [India], June 18: “The Musical Canvas”, hosted by Musichorn Entertainments, powered by Punjab National Bank, was an exceptional instrumental stage performance that brought together participants from diverse age groups. Musichorn Entertainments has organized 3 events – Dance Like Nobody's Watching- Dance stage show, Sing with Musichorn – Singing Competition & Musical Canvas a musical instrumental stage show. The Musical Canvas provided a distinguished platform for budding instrumentalists to showcase their skills and passion for music where the Musichorn Entertainments Initiated a unique concept for the Musical Instrumentalists, and it's an honor for the Musichorn team who initiated the concept named as “Battle of Instruments” to provide the platform to the unseen heroes of Musical instruments, empowering the backstage community to step into the spotlight and share their talent with the world. Musichorn Entertainments. Each participant delivered captivating performances, earning recognition and awards from Musichorn for their exceptional talent and dedication. Additionally, renowned celebrity artists joined the event to guide and mentor the youngsters, offering invaluable insights and inspiration.

The partnership with Punjab National Bank significantly enhanced the event’s stature, providing invaluable support and encouragement that enriched the experience for all participants. Moreover, the presence of esteemed celebrity artists added a layer of mentorship and inspiration, further elevating the event’s impact on the young musicians.

Pandit Ajay Shankar Prasanna, a three-time Grammy nominee and a distinguished exponent of the Benares Gharana, graced the event “The Musical Canvas” as the esteemed Chief Guest Renowned for his mastery of flute playing, His presence not only honored the occasion but also inspired the young participants to pursue their musical journeys with dedication and passion.

We were honored to welcome Insaniat Pariwar as a social cause at “The Musical Canvas” event. This remarkable group is dedicated to spreading kindness and compassion in the community. One of their most heartfelt initiatives includes celebrating the birthdays of underprivileged individuals, making them feel special and valued.

Dr. Rajkumar, a distinguished music educator and Guinness World Record holder for the longest sitar performance, graced “The Musical Canvas” as Special Guest. His presence not only honored the occasion but also inspired the young participants to pursue their musical aspirations with passion and perseverance.

Mr. Ritesh Khokhar Brand Ambassador of Roland, served as the Chief Guest at the event The Musical Canvas. he emphasized the importance disciplined practice and precision and motivated Musichorn Entertainments to continue providing the stage to unseen heroes of musical instruments,

Dr. Kumar Rishitosh, a distinguished tabla maestro and academician, was honored as the Guest of Honour at The Musical Canvas, an event hosted by Musichorn Entertainments. During his address, Dr. Rishitosh expressed his admiration for the exceptional platform created by Musichorn Entertainments. He emphasized that in his extensive career, he had never encountered a stage that so effectively showcases the talents of instrumentalists, providing them with the recognition they deserve. His words underscored the importance of such initiatives in elevating the profiles of musicians and fostering a deeper appreciation for instrumental music.

RJ Bhavna Sharma is a prominent radio personality associated with Radio Manav Rachna 107.8 FM known for her engaging voice and dynamic presence on air. She is associated with Radio Manav Rachna served as a guest appearance in “The Musical Canvas”.

Dr. Ankur Sharan, currently overseeing the supply chain operations at Hindustan Times, is also the visionary founder of Rhythmshala, a platform dedicated to nurturing musical talent. Recently, he was invited by Musichorn Entertainments to be the Guest of Honour at their event, The Musical Canvas. During the event, Dr. Sharan emphasized the importance of exposing children to meaningful programs like this, urging parents to encourage their kids to participate.

Mr. Sourav Sharma, a renowned mimicry artist associated with The Lee Band graced the event The Musical Canvas as the Guest of Honour. Known for his exceptional talent in voice modulation and sound effects, he captivated the audience by performing a live band rendition using only his voice.

Mr. Ritik Kumar, known for his multifaceted talents as a musician -Singer was the Guest of Honour at the event The Musical Canvas. At the event, he delighted the audience by showcasing his vocal abilities, delivering a captivating performance that highlighted his passion and dedication to music.

There were several other youth performances that were truly impressive, and they have certainly proven themselves as Delhi state champions.

• Mast. Pritosh Sri – Played Shiv Tandav Stotra on Tabla

• Arihant Nayak – Delhi State Winner – Tabla

• Dipannita Chowdhury – Delhi State – Violin

• Pratham Dangwal – Keyboard

• Govt. School of Specialized Excellence – Band Performance

• Rohit Jaswali – Voice of Punjab

• Kaushal Singh – Winner of Sing with Musichorn

What is Battle of Instruments: A Unique Platform for Musical Instrumentalists

The Battle of Instruments, initiated by Mr. Sai Pankaj and Mr. Sunny Kharbanda, provided a first-of-its-kind opportunity for instrumentalists across Delhi NCR to showcase their talent. The event Battle of Instruments 1.0 was hosted last year in December 2024 at Pacific Mall and was a heartfelt tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji and aimed at amplifying visibility for percussionists, musicians, and instrumentalists.

Singers are usually given more opportunities, and numerous shows are specifically created to promote singing talent, This is truly a unique concept for the Musical Instrumentalists, and it's an honor for the Musichorn team who initiated the concept to provide the platform, empowering the backstage community to step into the spotlight and share their talent with the world.

Musichorn Entertainments has announced to execute the Battle of Instruments 2.0 soon, any participant having skills in Musical Instruments and want to showcase their talent can join by connecting on below platforms:

