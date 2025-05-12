Battlegrounds Mobile India Unveils Fresh Redeem Codes with Exclusive In-Game Rewards Ahead of Major 3.8 Update
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 12: KRAFTON India continues to elevate the BGMI experience with a newly released batch of redeem codes, allowing players to access exclusive rewards and customization options. This fresh wave of codes includes premium items designed to enhance gameplay and offer players more ways to express their unique in-game style.
Available for a limited time, these codes are redeemable only via BGMI's official redemption page from April 22 to June 6, 2025.
Redeem codes:
1. CRZBZFGWSD4R
2. CRZCZK6GFC5C
3. CRZDZHRUEFEE
4. CRZEZ6UPJT7V
5. CRZFZ5QDGXN8
6. CRZGZEDF8AAK
7. CRZHZJ6CUTTK
8. CRZIZJMBVJPW
9. CRZJZB9DF4KH
10. CRZKZH65WJTT
11. CRZLZTD6J3BV
12. CRZMZ9XKWUQN
13. CVZBZ3SQTKUV
14. CVZCZPWFE6VG
15. CVZDZFWCWCAE
16. CVZEZ8MBKBHC
17. CVZFZ9FM3RC5
18. CVZGZGS7M7TU
19. CVZHZ5XJXWUP
20. CVZIZHHBGT9T
21. CVZJZKA7BFMD
22. CVZKZEARTC8W
23. CVZLZH5W5EA6
24. CVZMZPXH6345
Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
