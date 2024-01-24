BBG Bangaru Thalli Honored with Rashtriya Gaurav Awards Winter Edition

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 24: In a moment of triumph, BBG takes center stage as the proud winner of the esteemed title, "BBG Bangaru Thalli: Girl Child Empowerment Program Initiative (Social Service by BBG Foundation) Year 2023," at the Rashtriya Gaurav Awards Winter Edition.

This significant accolade is a testament to BBG's unwavering commitment to the empowerment of the girl child through its impactful initiatives under the BBG Bangaru Thalli program. The recognition comes as part of the prestigious Rashtriya Gaurav Awards Winter Edition, an event hosted in collaboration with the Government of Telangana and sponsored by Sivva Safety Solutions.

BBG Bangaru Thalli, a non-profit organization founded by Mallikarjuna Reddy 17 years ago, remains dedicated to empowering girls' education in rural and educationally backward areas of India. Operating in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the organization is steadfast in mobilizing communities and empowering 2,000,000 girl children by the year 2040. The five key programsSuraksha, Swashakthi, AHLADA, Prerana, and Bharosastrategically advance careers and build confidence among girls, fostering a holistic approach to education.

About Rashtriya Gaurav Awards Winter Edition:

Rashtriya Gaurav Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions across diverse fields. The Winter Edition is a prestigious event recognizing individuals and organizations for their significant impact on society, culture, and community development.

The grand ceremony is scheduled to take place at FTTCI Red Hills, Hyderabad, on December 23, 2023, uniting eminent personalities, social leaders, and distinguished guests.

BBG Group expresses heartfelt gratitude for this esteemed acknowledgement, emphasizing the collective efforts contributing to the success of the BBG Bangaru Thalli program. This recognition not only honors BBG's commitment to social service but also underscores the positive impact made in the lives of countless young girls.

As a beacon of empowerment, BBG continues to exemplify its dedication to social responsibility, bringing about meaningful change in the communities it serves.

Heartfelt congratulations to BBG Group for this well-deserved recognition, marking a remarkable achievement in the journey toward a more empowered and inclusive society!

Supported by a team of seasoned professionals, including the Board of Directors (BOD), Governing Council (GC), Executive Council (EC), Inner Circle (IC), and Standing Committee (SC), BBG Group continues to exemplify its dedication to social responsibility.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bbgindia.com/

