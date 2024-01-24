BBG Secures The Economic Times Best Brand Awards 2023 for the Third Consecutive Time

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 24: BBG, the renowned plotted development firm, proudly announces its third consecutive win at The Economic Times Best Brand Awards 2023, a prestigious recognition affirming its excellence in the real estate industry. This accolade reflects BBG's unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding real estate services and marks a testament to the dedication of its dynamic team.

Following its recognition with The Economic Times Best Realty Brand Awards 2022, BBG continues to be a trailblazer among the fastest-growing real estate companies. With almost two decades of successful operations, the company boasts a satisfied and empowered customer base exceeding 1.1 lakh and has completed more than 230+ plotted land development projects across prominent locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The award reaffirms BBG's exceptional contributions to the real estate sector and acknowledges the hard work and dedication of its team in providing exemplary services to the customers. BBG expresses sincere gratitude to everyone who has been a part of its journey and supported its endeavours.

BBG believes that businesses should be integral to a healthy community, serving the community's needs. The company provides customers with a unique opportunity to make secure, long-term savings by owning a piece of land, creating true, lasting wealth for their families.

In a commitment that extends beyond its core business operations, BBG takes pride in its dedicated involvement in social responsibility initiatives, with a special focus on the empowerment of the girl child. With a forward-looking vision, BBG has set an ambitious goal to enable and empower over 20,00,000 girls by the year 2040 across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

BBG remains dedicated to excellence, and this award reinforces its position as an industry leader, setting benchmarks for quality and innovation in the real estate sector.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bbgindia.com/

Media Contact:

Name: S. Sameer

Mobile: +91 9885583057

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor