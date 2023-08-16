BBG’s mission is to empower 2 million girl children for a brighter and better future by 2040

BBG’s mission is to co-create true wealth by empowering 2 million (20,00,000) girl children (Bangaru thallulu) for a brighter and better future by 2040.

On August 3-4, BBG’s Prerana led a multi-layered empowerment initiative for 1500+ students, parents, and 50 teachers at ZPHS in Peddamberpeta, LB Nagar, and Vanasthalipuram, Telangana.



New Delhi (India), August 16: HM appreciated BBG’s 5th Prerana program, which hyper-focused on girl-child empowerment in the presence of their teachers and parents. The awareness sessions on the topics of ‘Child Abuse’, ‘Social Responsibility’, ‘Digital Detox’, and ‘Study Skills’ were conducted and led by BBG’s coaches and mentors, Mrs. Usha Kasturi & Mrs. Neeraja.



Teachers contributed immensely to this program’s success. Students attended this program with zeal and are eager to participate in similar programs in the future.

M. V. Mallikarjun Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Building Blocks Group, and the entire BBG Family thanked and expressed their gratitude to HM Mr. T. Ramachandra Reddy Garu & Mrs. Durgalatha Garu for granting permission to empower students at their school.



BBG believes that once empowered, each of these female children may positively impact the fate of their families, society, the country, and the globe at large. BBG also believes that this can help build a better society in which everyone has equal opportunities to succeed.

BBG is particularly proud of its role in altering the lives of almost 150,000 girl children across the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This is done through its four programs: Suraksha, Swashakti, Ahlada, and Bharosa.

“BBG’s PRERANA” is the fifth program/initiative that aims to empower underprivileged children by providing them with access to quality education and opportunities for personal growth. We understand that education is a powerful tool that can help break the cycle of poverty and pave the way for a better future. Therefore, we work tirelessly to ensure that children from all backgrounds have the opportunity to receive an education that will enable them to reach their full potential. This is part of our purpose, under the slogan “Girl Child Empowerment.”



Overall, it will help students improve their quality of life by providing life skills through integrated services. Our program also emphasises good behavior and personality attributes in our students. We continuously watch their interactions with their peers and coach them accordingly to help them become responsible and respectable citizens.



Additionally, we create awareness programs for teachers and parents to help them better understand the needs of our students. We also prepare them for their future life plans. We believe that education is not just about academic knowledge but about empowering individuals to lead successful lives.

