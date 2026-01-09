BCCL IPO Day 1: Check Price Band, GMP and Key Details of Bharat Coking Coal; Coal India Shares Jump 12%

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is open for subscription on Friday, January 9 and will close on January 14. A 10% subscription of the total 1,071.11 crore IPO offer size is reserved for eligible Coal India shareholders. To qualify, an individual investor must have at least one share of CIL.

The investors can bid for the BCCL IPO with a minimum investment of Rs 13,800 with a lot size of 600 shares. The price band is set between Rs 21 and Rs 23 per share with a face value of 10. The tentative allotment date will be on January 14 and the listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be on January 16.

BCCL IPO GMP

The share price of Bharat Coking Coal IPO is trading at Rs 10.60 in grey market premium (GMP) at 10:53 AM on Friday, January 9. The estimated listing price is likely Rs 33.60 over the maximum IPO price band of Rs 23, estimating a 46.09% gain.

BCCL raised Rs 273.1 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, the company said on Thursday. BCCL said it had allotted 11,87,53,500 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 23 per share, reported Upstox.

Investors involved in BCCL IPO are Life Insurance Corporation of India, Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Citrine Fund, M7 Global Fund, PCC-ASAS Global Opportunities Fund, Maybank Securities and Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd.

Coal India Share Price

The share price of Coal India surged to 11.88% over the past one month as of January 8, 2026, ahead of its armed Bharat Coking Coal IPO launch. Bharat Coking Coal has reserved a share worth Rs 107.1 crore (10% of the issue size) for Coal India shareholders.

Investors who is holding Coal India shares before January 1, 202,6 are eligible to apply under the shareholder quota for BCCL IPO, according to Bharat Coking Coal IPO documents. The BCCL shareholder quota is only available for individual investors and HUF investors. Shareholders owning a single share of Coal India can apply under the BCCL shareholder quota.