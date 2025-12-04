BCL Industries Bolsters Ethanol Dominance with Svaksha Distillery Acquisition, Investing INR 55 Crores

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: BCL Industries Limited, a leading agro-processing conglomerate, today announced a significant strategic move to further consolidate its position in the burgeoning grain-based ethanol sector. The company will invest approximately INR 55 Crores to acquire the remaining 25% stake in its subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery Limited, thereby making it a wholly owned entity. This acquisition underscores BCL Industries’ commitment to expanding its operational capacity and market share in a segment critical to India’s energy independence goals.

Svaksha Distillery Limited, established in June 2014 in Kharagpur, West Bengal, operates a robust 300 KLPD grain-based ethanol unit. The subsidiary has demonstrated exceptional financial performance, with its revenue soaring from INR 187 Crores in FY 2022-23 to INR 504 Crores in FY 2023-24, and further reaching INR 845 Crores in FY 2024-25. This substantial growth trajectory highlights the operational efficiency and market demand for Svaksha Distillery’s products, making the full acquisition a strategically sound decision for BCL Industries. The transaction, a related-party deal involving shareholders connected to BCL’s promoters, will be executed at a fair market value, as duly certified by an independent chartered accountant, ensuring transparency and adherence to best corporate governance practices.

This latest development follows a series of strategic initiatives by BCL Industries aimed at bolstering its operational capabilities and market reach. Earlier, the company secured a significant letter of acceptance (LOA) to supply 59 lakh litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) to Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Limited from its Bathinda distillery over a six-month period, with an option for a further 50% increase. This order complements a previous supply agreement for 60 lakh litres, of which BCL successfully delivered approximately 69 lakh litres by June 30, 2025. In parallel, BCL Industries has also expanded its investment in Pioneer Industries Private Limited, acquiring an additional 69,70,000 equity shares for approximately Rs 30.8 crore. This strategic investment increases BCL’s stake in Pioneer Industries, an agri-processing company with a 400 KLPD ENA/Ethanol unit and a vital wheat gluten unit, from 4.36% to 19.57%. Pioneer Industries reported a substantial turnover of Rs 530.21 crore for FY 2023-24, further enhancing BCL’s diversified portfolio.

Established in 1975, BCL Industries Limited, a proud member of the Mittal Group, has evolved into one of India’s largest agro-processing companies, distinguished by its profound expertise in grain procurement. The company's diversified business interests encompass the edible oil and vanaspati sector, real estate development, and a prominent distillery segment. Within its distillery operations, BCL Industries is a recognized leader in grain-based ethanol production, actively participating in both the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL) markets. The company is also known for its popular country liquor brands, including Green Apple Vodka and Punjab Special Whisky, demonstrating its comprehensive presence across the alcoholic beverage value chain.

BCL Industries Limited is a diversified agro-processing company with a strong presence in the edible oil & vanaspati sector, real estate development, and a leading distillery segment. As a significant grain-based ethanol producer in India, BCL is committed to sustainable growth and contributing to the nation’s energy security.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor