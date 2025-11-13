BCL Industries Reports Robust Profitability Amid Revenue Normalization in Q2FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: BCL Industries Limited, a leading agro-processing company of the Mittal Group, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) today, November 12, 2025. The company demonstrated a significant strengthening of its operational efficiency, with a sharp rise in operating profit and margin, even as overall revenue saw a sequential moderation.

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹720 crore. This reflects a quarter-on-quarter decline of 12.4% from ₹822 crore in the June 2025 quarter and is 4% lower than the ₹748 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. However, this top-line performance was counterbalanced by a powerful surge in profitability. The operating profit jumped to ₹67 crore, a substantial increase from ₹53 crore in the preceding June quarter and ₹55 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

This operational improvement is clearly reflected in the operating margin, which expanded to 10%, up from 7% in Q1FY26 and 8% in Q2FY25. The net profit for the quarter was reported at ₹32 crore, which is marginally lower than the ₹33 crore in the June quarter but shows a healthy growth over the ₹30 crore profit in the year-ago period.

A segmental analysis reveals a mixed performance across the company’s diversified portfolio. The distillery segment emerged as the dominant revenue driver, posting ₹348.03 crore, up significantly from ₹310.49 crore in the previous quarter and ₹295.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating sustained and growing demand. In contrast, the maize oil extraction and refinery segment contributed ₹183.31 crore, showing a decline from the previous quarters. Revenue from the real estate segment was modest at ₹1.50 crore.

The company’s subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery Limited in Kharagpur, also reported a strong performance with revenue of ₹243.58 crore, up from both the previous and year-ago quarters. After accounting for inter-segment revenue adjustments of ₹55.54 crore, the consolidated net sales from operations stood at ₹720.88 crore, portraying a picture of resilient underlying performance on a year-on-year basis despite the sequential dip. Incorporated in 1975, BCL Industries Limited has established itself as one of India’s largest grain processors, with a formidable presence in the distillery business as a leading grain-based ethanol producer and marketer of popular brands.

BCL Industries Limited, a leading agro-processing company of the Mittal Group, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) today, November 12, 2025. The company demonstrated a significant strengthening of its operational efficiency, with a sharp rise in operating profit and margin, even as overall revenue saw a sequential moderation.

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹720 crore. This reflects a quarter-on-quarter decline of 12.4% from ₹822 crore in the June 2025 quarter and is 4% lower than the ₹748 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. However, this top-line performance was counterbalanced by a powerful surge in profitability. The operating profit jumped to ₹67 crore, a substantial increase from ₹53 crore in the preceding June quarter and ₹55 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

This operational improvement is clearly reflected in the operating margin, which expanded to 10%, up from 7% in Q1FY26 and 8% in Q2FY25. The net profit for the quarter was reported at ₹32 crore, which is marginally lower than the ₹33 crore in the June quarter but shows a healthy growth over the ₹30 crore profit in the year-ago period.

A segmental analysis reveals a mixed performance across the company’s diversified portfolio. The distillery segment emerged as the dominant revenue driver, posting ₹348.03 crore, up significantly from ₹310.49 crore in the previous quarter and ₹295.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating sustained and growing demand. In contrast, the maize oil extraction and refinery segment contributed ₹183.31 crore, showing a decline from the previous quarters. Revenue from the real estate segment was modest at ₹1.50 crore.

The company’s subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery Limited in Kharagpur, also reported a strong performance with revenue of ₹243.58 crore, up from both the previous and year-ago quarters. After accounting for inter-segment revenue adjustments of ₹55.54 crore, the consolidated net sales from operations stood at ₹720.88 crore, portraying a picture of resilient underlying performance on a year-on-year basis despite the sequential dip. Incorporated in 1975, BCL Industries Limited has established itself as one of India’s largest grain processors, with a formidable presence in the distillery business as a leading grain-based ethanol producer and marketer of popular brands.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor