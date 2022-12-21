BCT Digital strengthens its position in the Chartis RiskTech 100 2023 report; reinforces position by moving up 17 places

BCT Digital, announced that it has been, for the second consecutive year, ranked amongst the top 100 RiskTech companies by Chartis Research, in its recently published RiskTech100 2023 report. BCT Digital's ranking moved up by 17 places, in recognition of its pioneering product risk management suite 'rt360'. The company's revolutionary fintech, regtech, and cleantech solutions help enterprises optimize their core governance, risk, and compliance processes, enabling them to augment their positioning and go-to-market capabilities.

"We are honoured to be ranked among Chartis Research's top RiskTech companies, for the second consecutive year," says Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO at BCT Digital. "It's highly rewarding to see that our efforts in the risk-tech space are recognized and appreciated. Our flagship product suite rt360 - comprising rt360 Credit Risk Management, rt360 Governance, Risk, and Compliance, and rt360 Model Risk Management offerings continues to be a crucial enabler for some of the world's leading enterprises on their risk management journey, especially given the disruptive new world order we're faced with today. As a team, we have been continually raising the bar. We have been working rigorously to understand the operational environment of today, to further enhance the effectiveness of our offering. Our move up the Chartis RiskTech100 2023 ranking is a testament to this. As we conclude a successful business year and begin a new one, we look forward to assisting more financial institutions and global enterprises in their digital transformation journey, through our innovative suite of products."

"BCT Digital's rise in the rankings by 17 positions this year reflects its robust market positioning and credit business," says Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. "A focused strategy in specific geographies- notably the Middle East and the USA - and a strong customer base have enabled cross-selling opportunities in other key areas of risk, notably GRC for energy."

BCT Digital's products harness newer technologies such as AI, Predictive Analytics, and Big Data, offering holistic insights and predictability of risk management. The products are tailored to address both the niche challenges particular to the Indian context and also the geo-specific regulatory compliance. Therefore, the product suite has found its acceptance in the global marketplace, specifically across the USA and The Middle East.

For the last 16 years, Chartis has been compiling this list annually, by undertaking a comprehensive study of the capabilities of RiskTech vendors worldwide, analyzing their operations, strategies and products, and rewarding their achievements. RiskTech100 2023 studied key themes like increased volatility, changing economic cycles, the evolving ecosystem of credit intermediaries, a broader range of technology options, among others.

BCT Digital is a digital transformation company that focuses on delivering FinTech, RegTech, and CleanTech solutions to international banking and financial markets, and key industry sectors, on a global scale. The core of BCT Digital's offerings lies in the ability to identify gaps and building solutions that are both specifically suited to India and yet scalable to the global markets. BCT Digital, a niche player in the RegTech arena, adopts emerging technologies to enable financial institutions to mitigate risks, ensure liquidity and improve customer engagement. For more information, visit http://www.bctdigital.ai

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor