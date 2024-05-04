Be a Designers and Get Better Salary packages with SRAJAN College of Design

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: In the bustling landscape of India's job market, the winds of change are sweeping across the horizon, and at the forefront stands SRAJAN College of Design, Pune heralding a new era of career opportunities in the realm of design and animation.

For decades, India's education policies predominantly emphasized engineering and commerce, resulting in a surplus of professionals in these fields. However, the oversupply has led to a significant gap in placements, leaving many graduates struggling to secure suitable employment opportunities despite their qualifications.

Recognizing the need to diversify and adapt to the evolving demands of the global economy, SRAJAN College of Design has been spearheading efforts to fill the void in the design sector. Historically overlooked by education policies, design has emerged as a beacon of promise, offering lucrative career paths and addressing the growing demand for creative professionals in various industries.

"While engineering and commerce continue to be essential pillars of our economy, it's imperative to acknowledge the significance of design in shaping the future of industries," remarked Santosh Raksar, Founder Director of SRAJAN College of Design. "Design isn't just about aesthetics; it's about problem-solving, innovation, and creating impactful experiences. Our mission is to nurture a new generation of designers who can thrive in this dynamic landscape."

The design and animation industry, in particular, has witnessed a surge in demand for skilled professionals. With advancements in technology, the need for captivating visuals and immersive experiences has never been greater. This demand-supply gap has paved the way for lucrative job opportunities with attractive salary packages for individuals with expertise in design and animation.

"Design is no longer a luxury but a necessity in today's competitive market," stated Santosh Raskar, Founder Director of SRAJAN. "From advertising agencies to tech startups, companies and every industry are seeking out designers who can breathe life into their ideas and create engaging content that resonates with consumers. As a result, professionals in the design field are commanding higher salaries and enjoying greater job security."

SRAJAN College of Design has been at the forefront of bridging this gap by offering industry-relevant courses, state-of-the-art facilities, and opportunities for real-world experience through internships and industry collaborations. By nurturing talent and fostering creativity, the college aims to empower students to embark on successful careers in design and animation, contributing to the growth and innovation of the Indian economy.

As India charts its course towards becoming a global powerhouse in design and creativity, institutions like SRAJAN College of Design are paving the way for a brighter future, where talent meets opportunity, and innovation knows no bounds.

SRAJAN College of Design celebrates 18 years of excellence, offering premier education recognized by esteemed boards and universities. With a focus on design, animation, and media, our institution provides top-notch facilities, scientific teaching methods, and research opportunities.

Students benefit from our partnership with Savitribai Phule Pune University, offering diplomas in Computer Animation Design, other design-related programs B.Sc. in Creative Media Science and Vocational Degree in Digital Media and Animation. Additionally, our B.Sc. Degree in Media Graphics and Animation, affiliated with Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, opens doors to diverse career paths.

After 10th Diploma in Computer Animation recognised by Maharashtra State Board of Skill Vocational Education and Training gives you perfect foundation of Designing field with 12th equivalent diploma certification.

Admissions are open to students from all backgrounds, with options for 12th-grade graduates to pursue degree programs and 10th-grade graduates to enroll in diploma courses. Join SRAJAN College of Design to unlock your creative potential and embark on a journey of innovation and success. For more details visit our Website - http://www.srajan.in/ or Contact us on 9561098123.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor