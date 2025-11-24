BE Hub and Google Developer Group Pune Host ‘Build with AI’ at Saturo Technologies to Empower India’s Next Generation of Innovators

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: BE Hub, an accelerator initiative by Saturo Technologies, in collaboration with Google Developer Group (GDG) Pune, successfully hosted the “Build with AI – Pre-DevFest” event at Saturo Technologies' Pune premises. The event brought together a vibrant community of developers, tech enthusiasts, and startup founders to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and Google's cutting-edge developer tools.

The day-long event featured hands-on workshops, interactive demos, and expert-led sessions designed to help participants gain practical knowledge of AI implementation across industries. Attendees had the opportunity to learn, build, and collaborate on real-world AI-powered solutions — strengthening Pune's reputation as one of India's emerging technology hubs.

A key highlight of the event was an inspiring session by Mr Deepak Singh, Founder and CEO of Saturo Technologies and BE Hub, on the topic “Building India's AI Corridors.”

In his talk, Mr Singh emphasised how India can accelerate its digital transformation by integrating AI-driven innovation across education, industry, and governance. He highlighted BE Hub's commitment to nurturing a thriving AI ecosystem through mentorship, training, and strategic partnerships with technology leaders like Google.

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept — it's today's growth engine. At BE Hub, we're working to ensure India not only adopts AI but leads in developing responsible, scalable, and impactful AI solutions,” said Mr. Deepak Singh during his address.

The collaboration between GDG Pune and BE Hub aims to create a platform that bridges the gap between developers, startups, and enterprises, empowering them to leverage Google's AI and ML tools effectively. The event also offered a unique networking space for participants to connect with experts, mentors, and like-minded innovators.

About BE Hub

BE Hub is a startup accelerator and innovation centre by Saturo Technologies, designed to support early-stage ventures with mentorship, workspace, funding access, and technology enablement. It serves as a collaborative hub for entrepreneurs and professionals to experiment, learn, and scale their innovations.

About GDG Pune

Google Developer Group Pune is one of India's most active GDG chapters, bringing together developers and tech enthusiasts to share knowledge, learn Google technologies, and build impactful solutions through community-driven events.

About Saturo Technologies

Saturo Technologies is a global technology solutions company specializing in ERP implementations, automation, AI, and digital transformation services. Through initiatives like BE Hub and Saturo Academy, the company continues to invest in talent development and innovation across India's tech ecosystem.

Event Venue: Saturo Technologies, Tower B, Terminal One, Hinjawadi, Pune

Event Date: November 15, 2025

