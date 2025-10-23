BE Hub Hosts ‘Enablers’ Roundtable & Networking Session’ to Strengthen Pune’s Startup Ecosystem

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: BE Hub, a startup accelerator initiative by Saturo Technologies, successfully hosted the “Enablers' Roundtable & Networking Session” on Thursday, 16 October 2025, at BE Hub, Tower B, Terminal One, Hinjawadi, Pune. The event brought together ecosystem builders, innovation leaders, and academic experts to discuss how collaborative initiatives can power Pune's growing innovation and startup ecosystem.

The roundtable featured distinguished speakers, including:

Dr Prashant Iyer , Director, Ecosystem Development, Wadhwani Foundation

, Director, Ecosystem Development, Wadhwani Foundation Dr Saptarishi Ghosh , CEO, Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCEI)

, CEO, Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCEI) Dr Santosh Darade , Associate Professor & Chief Operating Officer, CRIEYA, MIT ADT University

, Associate Professor & Chief Operating Officer, CRIEYA, MIT ADT University Prof. Bharat Oswal, Vice Chairman, JITO Incubation & Innovation Foundation (JITO IIF)**

Adding to the depth of discussions, Mr Deepak Singh, CEO & Director of Saturo Technologies, shared his perspective on “Building India's AI Corridors — Where Academia Meets Industry.” He emphasised the need for collaborative platforms that align academic innovation with real-world industry applications, positioning Pune as a critical hub in India's AI-driven growth story.

Each speaker offered unique insights on enabling scalable startups, bridging academia with industry innovation, and building a future-ready entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pune.

The event was designed in an interactive format featuring 5-minute lightning talks, a moderated open discussion, and group synthesis of actionable insights. It concluded with a networking and partnership session over high tea, fostering new collaborations between ecosystem enablers, educational institutions, and startup accelerators.

Mr. Jamsheed, Program Manager at BE Hub, expressed:

“Our goal with this roundtable was to create a platform where thought leaders and innovation enablers can come together to share ideas, identify challenges, and shape actionable steps that strengthen Pune's startup ecosystem.”

As part of the Saturo Technologies ecosystem, BE Hub continues to foster entrepreneurship by providing startups with mentorship, funding access, workspace solutions, and go-to-market support — enabling founders to accelerate their growth journey.

For more information about BE Hub and upcoming programs, visit www.behub.in or contact jamsheed@saturotech.com or +91 207 117 9633 ext 5

About BE Hub

BE Hub, powered by Saturo Technologies, is a startup accelerator platform designed to empower entrepreneurs through mentorship, funding, and collaborative ecosystem development. BE Hub also offers co-working spaces and community programs that help early-stage startups grow faster and smarter.

