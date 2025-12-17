BE Hub Hosts India x Spain Entrepreneurial Dialogue with Mondragon University & LEINN Program Delegation

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: BE Hub successfully hosted an international entrepreneurial exchange, welcoming a member-founder delegation from Mondragon University and the LEINN Program (Spain) for a dynamic India × Spain Entrepreneurial Dialogue. The day-long interaction brought together young founders, innovators, and ecosystem enablers to share ideas, experiences, and opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

The dialogue featured diverse startup concepts spanning AI-driven nutrition and skin technology, education platforms, wellness solutions, retail innovation, and global startup bridge models. Founders from both ecosystems presented their journeys, challenges, and learnings, creating a meaningful two-way exchange rooted in openness, curiosity, and cultural understanding.

“This was not a traditional conference—it was a conversation between ecosystems,” said a BE Hub spokesperson. “The exchange highlighted how founders from different geographies approach problem-solving, innovation, and scale, while discovering shared ambitions to collaborate globally.”



Key Highlights of the Exchange:

Cross-cultural founder interactions exploring new approaches to innovation and problem-solving

Exposure for Spanish founders to India's entrepreneurial pace, market scale, and energy

Fresh global perspectives for BE Hub's founder community

Early conversations on co-creating solutions across AI, wellness, retail, and education

The event underscored BE Hub's commitment to fostering global learning, collaboration, and founder-first ecosystems by enabling international exposure and partnerships.

BE Hub extended a special thanks to the Mondragon Team Academy (MTA World) team and the participating LEINN founders for their active engagement, thoughtful discussions, and collaborative spirit throughout the day.

As BE Hub continues to build bridges between global startup ecosystems, the organization looks forward to hosting more such international exchanges that empower founders with new perspectives, shared learning, and lasting global connections.

About BE Hub

BE Hub is a founder-focused innovation and accelerator ecosystem dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurship through mentorship, collaboration, and global exposure. The platform enables startups to learn, grow, and scale by connecting them with industry leaders, investors, and international ecosystems.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.