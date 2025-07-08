BE Hub Launches in Pune to Empower Grassroots Entrepreneurs of Bharat

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8:BE Hub (Bharat Entrepreneurs Hub), a bold new initiative from the founders of Saturo Technologies, has officially launched at its new address:

403, Tower B, Terminal One, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Phase 1, Hinjawadi, Pune – 411057, Maharashtra

Phone: 020-71179633 EXT 5

Email: thebehub@saturotech.com

Website: www.thebehub.in

BE Hub is not just another co-working or accelerator space — it is a mission-led platform designed to nurture startups emerging from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions of India. The initiative aims to provide real support to entrepreneurs: product validation, access to early customers, mentorship, funding linkages, go-to-market strategies, and deep ecosystem integration.

“We believe Bharat has the fire — it just needs a furnace. BE Hub will be that furnace,” said Deepak Singh, Founder of Saturo Technologies and the visionary behind BE Hub.

The facility began its journey with a Shri Satyanarayan Bhagwan Pujan, seeking blessings before launching its first startup intake round.

BE Hub is supported by the Saturo ecosystem that includes:

Saturo Technologies – AnOracle NetSuite and Salesforce Partner for enterprise solutions

Saturo Academy – A talent development arm for ERP and cloud technologies

BE Hub – An accelerator dedicated to building startups for Bharat

