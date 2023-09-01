Be Style Forward with Lifestyle's Autumn-Winter Collection 2023

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Pioneering the trendsetting journey, Lifestyle Stores, the premier fashion hub in India, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest collection. Teaming up with Stockholm-based stylist Tereza Ortiz for curating the campaign looks, Lifestyle's eagerly awaited Autumn-Winter Collection sets the stage for a season of unparalleled style and sophistication, reimagining the way we approach cooler months.

Elevating your style for the autumn-winter season, Lifestyle's latest collection is a testament to the brand's commitment to stay at the forefront of fashion trends. Drawing inspiration from global influences and encapsulating the essence of the changing seasons, this collection offers a captivating array of designs, textures, and colors that cater to diverse preferences.

Lifestyle has once again raised the bar by curating a range that effortlessly combines comfort with style, ensuring that every piece is a statement of individuality. Featuring versatile pieces like cozy cardigans and lightweight jackets, to sleek silhouettes embracing the charm of monochrome and neutrals in classic shades of black, serene whites, and muted greys, the collection truly celebrates the spirit of the season.

Tapping into the energetic spirit of varsity athleisure, Lifestyle brings a youthful and dynamic vibe to autumn fashion. With sporty influences and playful detailing, this trend re-imagines college-inspired trends for modern-day style. Expect to find comfortable hoodies, stylish track pants, and athletic-inspired accessories that effortlessly merge comfort and trendiness. This fusion of sportswear and street style is perfect for those who seek both fashion and functionality.

Womenswear & Menswear

The latest men's collection features versatile pieces like cotton graphic tees, track pants, hoodies, and sweatshirts. This activewear prioritizes comfort and movement, using rice-knit and French terry fabrics. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, it ensures a comfortable exercise experience.

Stay warm and stylish with heavy sweaters, flannel shirts, and denim shirts. Embrace water-repellent puffer jackets for both practicality and modern design during colder months.

Discover a sophisticated women's collection including monochromatic professional attire, printed chiffon evening dresses, and vividly colored tunics, dresses, and co-ord sets. Blending functionality and graphics, the new range caters to diverse preferences, from bold themes to minimalistic designs.

Unveiling a range of exquisite and classic ensembles, the Melange collection captures the essence for festive occasions. Featuring intricate tie-dye and digital prints that mirror the vibrant festivities, as well as the grace of Chikankari kurtas, these garments exude timeless elegance. Women can embrace these pieces to make a lasting and memorable fashion statement that perfectly resonates with the festive spirit.

Commenting on the new collection, Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President – Marketing, Lifestyle expressed, "As we unveil our Autumn-Winter 23 collection, we elevate our fashionable journeys to the next level . We've carefully put together an assortment of exquisitely chic fashion pieces, each chosen with taste and offered at prices to align with everyone. This is an opportunity to embrace the charm of the season's trends and discover the ideal outfit that reflects your unique style."

About Lifestyle

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 100 stores, over 47 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com.

