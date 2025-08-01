Be the First to Get Your Hands on Pink Gilded Emerald - BGMI Redeem Codes for 1st August, Now Live!

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 1: KRAFTON India is fueling the excitement once again for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players, as it rolls out another wave of rewards in this high-octane Action Game. With the release of new official redeem codes, players can unlock exclusive in-game items like weapon skins, outfits, and more. As BGMI continues to lead the mobile gaming charts, this fresh drop keeps the adrenaline high, and the player base fully engaged.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1) DPZBZ9K4KEMAS5TX

2) DPZCZ7RVFND5E3UA

3) DPZDZNCCMF6F3T3B

4) DPZEZR3XSQVE8WHE

5) DPZFZVKA9UCG5GU3

6) DPZGZHMUNCNCHMNC

7) DPZHZNFGBVFCJC6N

8) DPZIZUJ36B76HJUH

9) DPZJZN4C6FDD9EBS

10) DPZKZQCPQANU3MJ4

11) DPZLZUTSTK9CJJPW

12) DPZMZU3F8QMJD9HE

13) DPZNZPKD9F6CARA7

14) DPZOZN4QM898V7BH

15) DPZPZB4DGDJF4QBP

16) DPZQZ8J8VR7KRV43

17) DPZRZDNUMNTVSSD6

18) DPZVZVDKUJHDQ9RR

19) DPZTZ837G6D9N9BU

20) DPZUZBTRXKQHSTWN

21) DPZBAZ88QN7NGQK8

22) DPZBBZBFCPK7TKEK

23) DPZBCZGX5K8FRCHD

24) DPZBDZTUUQPH8SGN

25) DPZBEZUDS8RMSHJ5

26) DPZBFZQ8BFN63KJF

27) DPZBGZWXC5FQH759

28) DPZBHZGJPTJJVXFW

29) DPZBIZRQANAR637T

30) DPZBJZR5HUQK6UDD

31) DPZBKZWME485RNFB

32) DPZBLZRKDGNDMW7N

33) DPZBMZMVB7JGHW4W

34) DPZBNZQP3VD77UR5

35) DPZBOZGXVJJM935P

36) DPZBPZU64WEDFXME

37) DPZBQZFSJDS9NXC5

38) DPZBRZNPT8RPQSUK

39) DPZBVZPUPSSECQ6R

40) DPZBTZC3VBXBJPQU

41) DPZBUZA9WDHNK4Q4

42) DPZCAZPPQ8GKUE94

43) DPZCBZ897B5S5CEP

44) DPZCCZ47TG4NSHCP

45) DPZCDZXD3DDJWHP9

46) DPZCEZRA9EFSM7TR

47) DPZCFZUXWTXB738F

48) DPZCGZ794A8D36KW

49) DPZCHZ7FV87QH8TV

50) DPZCIZH6U7D36QMB

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

-Step 2: Enter your Character ID

-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

-Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

-A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

-A user cannot redeem a code twice

-Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

-Each user account can redeem only one code per day

-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

-Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

