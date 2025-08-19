Beach front Luxury in the New Era: Redefining Resort Living in South India- Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19: A Perspective from Saptarshi Biswas, General Manager - Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram- As the hospitality landscape evolves, beachfront resorts are embracing a fresh philosophyone that harmonizes refined global standards with a deep respect for local heritage, nature, and community. At Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, we take pride in leading this transformation, redefining what seaside luxury means in South India.

Today's discerning travelers seek more than comfort; they long for connectiona sense of belonging that invites them to engage meaningfully with the destination, its stories, and its people. We curate immersive experiences rooted in place and purpose, blending contemporary elegance with authentic South Indian culture through thoughtfully designed spaces, curated cultural encounters, and menus inspired by the rich tapestry of regional flavors. Recognized as one of India's premier beachside wedding destinations, the resort also offers breathtaking venues and world-class service that turn special moments into timeless memories.

Sustainability and community development form the core of our philosophy. Our commitment goes beyond protecting the environmentit extends to uplifting the people who share this beautiful coastline with us. Within our 12 acres of lush, landscaped greens, vibrant horticultural gardens flourish under the care of skilled local talent, 80% of whom are women. This not only reflects our dedication to the land but also our passion for creating livelihoods and fostering empowerment. By championing diversity and supporting women in the workforce, we promote inclusive growth that strengthens the entire community.

On the environmental front, we lead with impactful initiatives such as an on-site water bottling plant to reduce single-use plastics, rainwater harvesting systems to conserve precious water, regular beach cleaning drives to protect our pristine shoreline, and plantation programs to enrich the green cover. Our responsibility also extends to Govt. ADW Primary School, where 24 students receive our ongoing support. We provide them with essential stationery, host engaging activities, and conduct plantation drives to inspire environmental awareness from an early age. Alongside this, we maximize renewable energy usage and are working to further expand our solar energy harnessing, aiming for a reduced carbon footprint and a cleaner future.

In alignment with Marriott International's social impact vision, we proudly implement Project Pranitaan initiative committed to empowering, educating, and employing underprivileged young women in India. As part of this program, we currently support three women by funding their education while they work with us, enabling them to earn, learn, and create sustainable career paths in hospitality.

Our award-winning beachfront restaurant, C Salt, is a celebration of the region's coastal heritage. Embracing a "sea-to-plate" philosophy, it serves the freshest seafood sourced daily from the nearby Pattanavar fishing community. Every dish not only delights the palate with authentic regional flavors but also supports ethical sourcing, uplifts local fishermen, and preserves the coastal culinary tradition.

This dual dedicationto both the environment and the peopleshapes every decision we make. From empowering local talent to investing in community upliftment programs, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa aspires to be more than just a resort. We strive to be a responsible neighbor, a custodian of our natural heritage, and a catalyst for sustainable development along this cherished coastline.

Contact: +91 44 6741 1300, reservations.chennaiecr@sheraton.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor