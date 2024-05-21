'Beating the Odds' a meaningful effort by Ananya Pal

The Media People

New Delhi [India], May 21: CA Ananya Pal who currently is based in Nairobi, keeps arranging unique cultural and social programs with the purpose of creating awareness. Her latest endeavour was a seminar on women empowerment titled 'Beating the Odds' in alignment to the theme of 'Inspire & Inclusion'.

The seminar was held on the 17th May, evening at Jalaram Auditorium. Indian High Comissioner in Kenya, Namgya Khampa was the chief guest and a special panellist. The other panellists were Esther Mwaniki, Caroline Wambugu, Urvi Patel and Nisha Hirani, all of them prominent personalities from the fields of philanthropy, IT sector, corporate and media respectively. Dr. Bimal Kantaria, a notable industrialist and philanthropist was the Guest of Honor. Mr. Abhishek Rana, Regional Head of Maccoffee was the patron of the event.

The program started with a fusion dance depicting the invocation of women's power followed by a poem of Ananya Pal recited by herself.

The panel discussion touched upon the individual journey of each panelist and their way of beating many odds in their career path.

Ananya Pal was the moderator of the panel discussion and also the creative director of the cultural performance. Dancers were Janani Rajasekaran, Divya Patel, Amanpreet Kaur, Urvashi Chavda and Sonal Patel. Emcee of the program was Harleen Jabbal. Ananya Pal said, " One must dare to dream and work towards achieving it, even if through baby steps; never be scared to take an unbeaten path. I believe in a gender-agnostic environment, empowerment is needed for everyone, irrespective of gender. Women are to be seen and assessed going beyond their gender. India in big way is riding the path of gender diversity and inclusion, this event was my humble effort to create awareness towards the same."

